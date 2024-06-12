“It Was the Right Decision”: Did Parents Steer Young Aaron Judge Away from 2010 A’s, Towards Fresno and Eventual Yankees Stardom?

Aaron Judge has become the face of his franchise. This season, like the last two, the New York Yankees captain has been nothing short of sensational-leading the team in home runs (25), total bases (173), and in many other dimensions. Judge’s leadership both on and off the field has been indisputable.

Though many believed that 2021 was Judge’s peak, he continues to prove otherwise year after year. But guess what? In an alternate universe, Aaron Judge might never have worn Yankee pinstripes if it weren’t for his parents. Imagine this: he could have ended up with the struggling Oakland A’s. Or maybe, just maybe, if Judge had been in Oakland, the A’s wouldn’t be in such a mess today.

Before eventually signing with the Yankees and becoming their captain, as he is today, Judge played for the Fresno State Bulldogs. However, the decision to play for Fresno State came at a cost. The cost was declining a big league offer. This offer wasn’t from the New York Yankees.

David Fisher’s book ‘Incredible Story of a New York Yankee: Aaron Judge’, brings this story to life. Having been lauded for his athletic ability all his life, the young 18-year-old Aaron decided to enter the draft. And just 90 miles away from Linden, it was none other than the Oakland A’s that came knocking.

Judge faced a dilemma even after being drafted by the A’s. Despite the chance to make his big-league dreams a reality, Judge also valued his education. After serious consideration, he dropped out of the team to attend Fresno State University, guided by his parents who emphasized the importance of education. In his own words,

“Both of them are teachers, and to them, education came first. It was the right decision. I wasn’t ready to face the world yet. I needed to go to college. I needed to mature. I wanted to stay close to home .… close to family.”

Moreover, the future Yankees captain’s selection in the 2010 draft was a low-risk, 31st round that wouldn’t possibly pay him well. Historically, players selected this low are rarely major league-ready, and such a lower-round pick does not come with a lucrative contract. Although Oakland was invested in the player with scouts driving all the way to Linden, the towering outfielder eventually picked the scholarship at Fresno. Since the A’s knew what they were dealing with, no bridges were burnt.

Oakland’s almost draft Pick, a San Francisco fan, but New York’s hero

Judge’s alternate reality could have seen him wearing an Athletics jersey, growing his career in Oakland, and perhaps even becoming a cornerstone of their franchise. However, another alternate path could have kept him closer to his boyhood passion.

Aaron, who was born and brought up in Linden, California, was a colossal San Francisco Giants fan, even though the grand Oakland Coliseum was in closer proximity. His favorite player was Rich Aurilia, not the star Barry Bonds or even Jeff Kent. Judge even donned the number 35, his father’s favorite number and Aurilia’s.

Judge’s heartbreak as a Giants fan came in 2002 when his team fell short of winning the World Series. The Giants had a real shot at the title for the first time in the franchise’s history and young Aaron Judge was left devastated. Fast forward to 2010, and Judge had his first shot at entering the big leagues, which he declined. Fast forward again, to 2013- 3 years after entering the draft for the first time, Aaron Judge now felt mentally and physically ready for the major league.

The Yankees with their 1.8 million bonus came calling and the rest was history.