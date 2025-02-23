30 in 30 – New York Yankees

Oct 19, 2024; Cleveland, Oh; The Yankees celebrate after beating the Guardians to win 2024 ALCS at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It’s not as easy as just taking one more step. It’s only happened twice since the 1988-89 Athletics where the team that lost the world series one year, came back and won it the next. With each playoff round that’s been added, the road gets tougher.

The Yankees will try to do what the 2014-15 Kansas City Royals and the 2021-22 Astros managed.

We know who’s gone!

Departures – Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, Jose Trevino, Jon Berti, Nestor Cortes, Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle.

Arrivals – Max Fried, Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Fernando Cruz, Tyler Matzek.

Aaron Judge was asked if he was "surprised" Juan Soto left for the Mets for a better chance to win a World Series: "That's his opinion. He can say what he wants, I definitely disagree with it. I wasn't too surprised by it, I think that's where he wanted to be." pic.twitter.com/1Y3p51YkNW — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 17, 2025

Another arrival the Yankees are hoping for is outfielder Jasson Domínguez who will finally settle in as a starting outfielder. While the Yanks needed to repair a huge hole left by Soto’s departure, they used the money they didn’t spend on him well.

Plugged some holes

The Yankees started the off season needing parts and that was even if they re-signed Soto. With the intent of moving Jazz Chishom Jr. back to second base, they poked around for a third baseman. that hole remains. Are they really going with Oswald Peraza?

The two big pitching additions are huge. They gave Max Fried 8 years and $218 million to fit in nicely in a ballpark built for lefties. With the combo of Gerrit Cole, now Fried and Carlos Rodón at the top of the rotation, the Yanks are better quipped for the post season.

Luke Weaver always looked like a stopgap when they could no longer rely on Clay Holmes. Devin Williams acquired in trade from Milwaukee. when healthy, is as good as anyone.

Bellinger’s porch swing

Cody Bellinger‘s numbers fell off last year with the homer total finishing at just eighteen. Wrigley Field is a tough park on homers, Yankee Stadium was built for his swing, there should be a significant uptick.

His move to mostly full time center field should solidify the outfield. While he’s not a gold glover, it allows Aaron Judge to move back to his more comfortable right field and lets Domínguez settle into left.

Goldschmidt finished strong

As for 1st base you don’t expect a player entering their age 37 season not to regress a little further. Paul Goldschmidt however seemed to find something last season. After a sub optimal .654 OPS in the first half he turned in a .799 in the 2nd. He’ll also be surrounded by better hitters.

The Yankees would appear to be a better team in 2025 though how Soto’s departure will affect Judge remains to be seen. He was pretty good before Soto got there.

And if all this doesn’t make the Yankees a happy group heading to 2025: