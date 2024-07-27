“Walk the Dog”: Fed-Up Yankees Fan Lists Four Desperate Escapes from Clay Holmes’ Future Blown Saves

Jul 12, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes (35) celebrates withcatcher Jose Trevino (39) after the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Almost 2 months into the season, Clay Holmes managed an ERA of 0.00 and drew comparisons to Mariano Rivera. Now, however, the story is very different. Clay Holmes, along with the rest of the Yankees team, are down badly at the moment.

From an extremely reliable closer at the start of the season to losing the trust of his fans, he has come a long way. Last night was no different, and fans had just enough of the Yankees closer, who surprisingly also made it to the All-Star game.

Yankees vs Red Sox at Fenway Park. While the Yankees are better placed in the AL East at the moment, if the recent trend is to be believed, it’s not going to be too difficult for the Red Sox to go past them, and last night was just another indication of that, thanks to Clay Holmes.

Down 4-3 at the top of the seventh innings, Aaron Judge’s three-run homer took the Yanks ahead. Entering the bottom of the eighth with two runners on base was Clay Holmes. Aaron Boone, despite recent history, suggesting otherwise, believed that Holmes could bag five outs and get the save.

Holmes couldn’t retire a single batter before the game was tied and went ahead to concede two more as the Yanks’ free fall continued and they lost at Fenway 7-9. Kenley Jansen on the other hand, while scaring the Fenway bleachers, managed to close the game after striking out DJ LeMahieu and retiring Volpe.

A hardcore Yankees fan, Joe Randazzo, frustrated as the Yanks have now the last 24 of their previous 35, reached Twitter with four ways to escape watching Clay Holmes blow another save – for future reference.

Randazzo had four simple solutions, the fundamental of each being not being around to watch Clay Holmes do his thing.

1. Go to bed early and get a head start on your weekend.

2. Start a new book.

3. Walk the dog.

4. Not watch Clay Holmes come in for a save situation.

Notably, this was Holmes’ third blown save in his last six appearances and has blown seven total saves out of 28 times in the 2024 season. And it seemed like Joe wasn’t the only Yankees fan fuming.

“I f**king hate Clay Holmes“, “Clay Holmes is such a loser“, and “Get Clay Holmes off the team“ were among the many niceties extended toward the Yankees closer.

Get Clay Holmes off the team… I am done with this guy. — Derek Levandowski (@NYYRecapsDerek) July 27, 2024

Yankees lose another one because Clay Holmes and Aaron Boone are bums and needs to sent to the absolute sun. pic.twitter.com/GqSxYouOxq — YanksZoo (@TheYanksZoo) July 27, 2024

Lmao Clay Holmes is such a loser and Boone trusting him to get 5 outs and inheriting two runners was such a ridiculous decision — Scott Messina (@TheScottyMoose) July 27, 2024

If Major League Baseball had any integrity, they’d remove the All Star selection from Clay Holmes’ season. This guy SUCKS. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 27, 2024

Boone really went to Clay Holmes for a FIVE OUT SAVE. There is nothing he has shown on the mound in months to prove he can do that. It’s amazing this man is still the manager — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) July 27, 2024

I fucking hate Clay Holmes — Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) July 27, 2024

While fans from outside the Bronx questioned the integrity of the All-Star game to take a closer like Clay Holmes, Yankees fans unsurprisingly agreed, and failed to fathom how Holmes could make it to Texas solely based on a solid start to the season while disregarding the rest of the tournament.

Ultimately, if you’re a Yankees fan looking to avoid the stress of watching Clay Holmes close a game, the best escape is to follow and implement Joe’s four tips.

“I wasn’t able to get it done tonight. Some badly executed sinkers there,” said Clay Holmes while talking about this seventh blown save of the season.

Clay Holmes: I wasn't able to get it done tonight. Some badly executed sinkers there. pic.twitter.com/xJx8o95pwM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 27, 2024

How does this disastrous stretch end for the Yankees? Will they manage to up their game at the deadline, or will this be just another repeat of 2023, albeit with the added pressure of Juan Soto’s high stakes? What do you think? Leave your comment below!