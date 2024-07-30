Jazz Chisholm Jr. Borrows Captain’s Thunder, Joins Aaron Judge with Two Homers in Philly

Jul 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm, Jr (13) watches his home run during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have looked like a completely new team. What changed?

It’s the start of the Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the New York era. Since last Saturday, they’ve racked up three consecutive wins and scored a hefty 40 runs over their last four games—all away from home. While it’s clear that Chisholm isn’t the only reason behind this sudden surge, his impact is undeniable.

In just his second game with the Yanks, Chisholm made a statement by blasting two homers. But the real talk of the town isn’t just his power display; it’s what he used, to hit his second home run.

The night started with Aaron Judge taking Zack Wheeler to the bleachers, giving the Bronx Bombers an early 1-0 lead. Following him in the second innings, batting sixth in the lineup, Jazz smashed Zack Wheeler for his first home run of the night giving the Yanks a 2-0 lead.

The visiting Yanks then found their offense on a frenzy, as Judge smashed his second homer, Ben Rice got one out of the park, Volpe got his hands on a two-run homer, and Soto drove in three. By the ninth, the scoreboard read 12-4 in favor of the Yankees, and the Phillies called upon backup catcher Garrett Stubbs to mop up a blowout defeat.

With a smile on his face post-game, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was blunt about not reaching the plate with Judge’s bat again.

“Definitely not going to use that again, that was so heavy.”

Starting his career with the Marlins, Jazz had his fair share of struggles with the Miami vets, followed by a couple of season-ending injuries. The Yankees vets (senior players rather), though, seem to be loving the young dynamic ballplayer from the Bahamas.

“He’s electric, he’s excited to be here, he’s having fun, he’s definitely making a big impact so far,” said captain Aaron Judge after Jazz’s solid job at the plate.

Moreover, all this comes at a time when Jazz Chisholm played third base – a position he has never played in his entire professional career, at all levels.

Chisholm Jr. – A quick study at third base

Jazz Chisholm Jr. traveled past the Marlins minor league as a shortstop, spent three seasons at second base, then moved to the outfield. With the Yanks, his role may be more utility-heavy, with regular appearances in the outfield, second base, and third base. Jazz, though, has made it quite clear how much he loves playing the infield.

“I felt really comfortable at third. Back in the infield, felt great. That’s where I feel like I deserve to be.”

After a day with multiple questions about Jazz’s position, and whether Gleyber Torres will sacrifice second base for Jazz, the former Marlins star started the game at third.

From the very start, he was tested, with multiple grounders, which he executed flawlessly, and looked as comfortable at third base as he does at any other place in the field. That said, the Yanks may still try to pick up a last-minute third baseman, sending Jazz to a position he’s familiar with – second base.

Just a great game for this dude tonight https://t.co/6HvGcjLbQg pic.twitter.com/wFq1iVndus — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 30, 2024

Since Jazz's entry to the Yankees setup, the Yanks are 3-0, and now just half a game away from Baltimore at the top of AL East.