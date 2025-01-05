Searching For One More Win Diamondbacks Find Corbin Burnes

It was a harsh way for a grueling eight months to culminate. Out of their hands, cursed by weather and the indifference of major league baseball, The Diamondbacks were tripped up at the finish line.

Eighty-nine wins would be enough for the Braves and Mets but not the D’backs. A tie for the final two National League post season positions meant a double tie break loss and no chance to defend their NL pennant.

There are always so many ways to go through one hundred and sixty-two games to find just one win that would have made the difference. A blown save, runners left on base, a defensive misplay, an injury or even a slow start by one of your best players.

Diamondbacks pitching let down

Despite all those wins and the team staying in the race until the end, the starting pitching came up short to a man. The Jordan Montgomery signing came way too late. The pitcher never getting completely in tune after finally signing on at the end of spring training.

Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick lamented the signing when all was said and done. At the time the team felt it necesarry after another free agent signing went south. It came after Edourado Rodriguez suffered a shoulder injury in spring training.

The two combined for a 5.87 ERA in thirty-one starts. Merrill Kelly who had been one of baseball’s better pitcher the previous two years was limited to just thirteen starts by injury.

Brandon Pfaadt who showed so much promise in the previous post season was less than league average and ace Zac Gallen pitched sixty-two fewer innings at a lesser efficacy as his previous self.

Arizona wasn’t a favorite for Burnes

Corbin Burnes to the Diamondbacks was not in anybody’s headlines. The San Francisco Giants? Yup. The Toronto Blue Jays? Of course they’re rumored to sign everybody. The Angels were listed as the surprise team. The D’backs? Nope.

The fact is, Burnes is a resident of Scottsdale, a city in the Phoenix area. Home at spring training, home for the season. Burnes and his wife Brooke welcomed twins in June. A six-year, $210 million contract with an opt out after two on a contender? Thank you very much.

Other D’back changes

MLB’s top run scoring team has lost both first baseman Christian Walker and his defence plus DH Joc Pedersen but added run producer Josh Naylor from Cleveland in trade.

The’ll give Pavin Smith a chance to show if his late season surge can work over the long haul at first, being a better defender than Naylor who should DH. They’ll probably look for some bullpen help and hope they are at least one game better.