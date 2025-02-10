If You’re Not Alex Bregman, Who Are You? (Still Free Agents)

Ask any baseball fan which free agents are still out there and you might only get one name in return. So, what’s out there after Alex Bregman? There are pieces but nothing left that will significantly move the needle. That horse has left the stables.

Starting Pitchers

If you don’t like Nick Pivetta, I’m not sure I can help you. There’s not much to open eyes among starters after him. Pivetta’s still waiting after turning down the Red Sox qualifying offer of one-year, $21.05 million.

That qualifying offer comes with being forced to give up a top draft choice for signing him and that may be part of holding teams back. Pivetta’s coming off a pair of fairly decent seasons in Boston and would fit in nicely from three to five in most rotations.

After that: Enter at your own risk – Andrew Heaney, Jose Quintana, Kyle Gibson. Lance Lynn, Cal Quantrill, Jake Junis, Alex Wood, Spencer Turnbull and a few even less savoury options.

Bullpen Arms

I have already voiced my opinion on the lack of love for former Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen. There are still teams who would be better off with him as their closer than what they have now.

Kyle Finnegan had sixty-six saves the last two seasons with Washington. David Robertson saved as many as eighteen just two seasons ago, and what about this guy? In that role? Really?

If Lynn doesn’t fit your fancy good luck with Hector Neris, Andy Chafin. Adam Ottavino, Will Smith, Ryan Yarbrough, Scott McGough, John Brebbia…..

Behind the plate

Catchers – Small list here, Yasmani Grandal, Luke Maile and James McCann. Hurry!

In the Infield

First Base – Anthony Rizzo, Joey Gallo. Jose Abreu and Rowdy Telez.

Second Base – Please call Brendan Rodgers who never reached his potential in Colorado.

Shortstop – Paul DeJong and Jose Iglesias. Both can help at the plate. DeJong his twenty four homers last season and Iglesias with an .830 Ops off the bench with the Mets.

Third Base – Not much here with Patrick Wisdom or Jace Peterson.

Out in the cow

Outfielders – The Red Sox watched Alex Verdugo ‘s OPS+ drop every season since the Mookie Betts trade, will teams give him a starting spot after his below average (080 OPS+), walk year season?

Connor Joe and Jayson Heyward settling in San Diego and Tommy Pham in Pittsburgh thinned the ranks. Adam DuVall, Robbie Grossman, Kevin Pillar, Eddie Rosario, Whit Merrifield, Aaron Hicks, Michael A Taylor….

Here we go: All 30 Major League clubs will play in Cactus and Grapefruit League games on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.