“Season is Over”: Yankees Fans Melt Down After Loss to MLB’s Worst and Injury Scare

The White Sox pulled off a 12-2 win against the Yankees after their recent 21-game losing streak. Ending their losing streak was a milestone, which hints at a change in momentum that could turn their season around. Their strong offensive display, including securing a nine-run lead —something they hadn’t achieved before this game—shows how important this was for Chicago.

On the contrary, Yankees fans are feeling frustrated and let down by their team’s unexpected loss. Adding salt to the wounds, the team’s newest star, Jazz Chisholm Jr. injured his left elbow while sliding into home plate.

In light of such development, one fan became completely pessimistic, while another called into question the office’s actions and manager Aaron Boone’s leadership. Moreover, the second fan also criticized how the team tends to crumble under pressure against opponents they consider weaker.

great his season is over — Ryan (@Kobey221) August 13, 2024

If nothing else has, this loss has to get the front office’s attention with Boone. The way this team folds time and time again at the first sign of adversity is unbelievable. ESPECIALLY against a team this bad. Not just the pitching but the offense too. They’re all so soft — Jonny’s Lasagna ⚾️ (@JLasagna43) August 13, 2024

A third fan was disappointed with the performance of all Yankees players and suggested they should feel embarrassed. Meanwhile, another fan believed that the team has been under a curse since their World Series win in 2009- the time when HOFer Derek Jeter was leading them.

This is the worst loss of the season. Every single guy in uniform should be embarrassed by this. They haven’t taken advantage of this weak ass schedule at all. They’re playing down to the comp. They deserve all the criticism for this stretch. It’s inexcusable. — Randy Wilkins (@pamsson) August 13, 2024

Cursed franchise since 09 — Thomas ‍♂️ (@thomdamoy) August 13, 2024

In the aftermath of the defeat, Jazz Chisholm Jr. shared his thoughts on his injury scare.

Chisholm Jr. speaks up about hurting left elbow

In the fifth inning, as Jazz Chisholm Jr. dashed from second base to home after an infield single by Anthony Volpe, he gently rotated his left arm and shoulder in the dugout. However, manager Aaron Boone reassured everyone that X-rays showed no issues.

As reported by MLB.com, Chisholm cautiously shared his thoughts on the situation saying:

“I’m not too concerned. We’ve done all the tests. The results have been mostly positive. It’s still a little sore. I believe I’ll be okay.”

Despite staying in the game to play base initially, Chisholm Jr. was eventually substituted by pinch hitter Ben Rice in the inning.

Talking about his choice to continue playing, the 26-year-old mentioned:

“My adrenaline was high at that moment so I didn’t feel it away. After sitting for an inning it started bothering me.”

Since joining the Yankees from the Marlins on July 27 in exchange for three minor-league prospects, Chisholm had a great impact on the team. He quickly stood out and became the first Yankee to hit seven home runs in his first 12 games

In the 14 games he played in the Bronx, Chisholm has achieved a batting average of.316 with 18 hits, which consist of a double, seven home runs, and 11 RBIs.