Toronto Blue Jays Dangling Stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette in Rebuild Shakeup

Apr 8, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and shortstop Bo Bichette (11) celebrate after scoring against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Think about getting a small taste of success, and failing when it matters the most. That’s been Toronto Blue Jays’ story since 2016 – they haven’t won a single playoff series, despite making it to three. Top that by mentioning Shohei Ohtani, and you’ll not be greeted politely by anybody on that side of the border.

The MLB standings at the moment aren’t a pleasant sight for Toronto Blue Jays either. Safely positioned at the bottom of AL East, with 21 wins and 26 losses (.447). Moreover, being 9th in the top MLB payrolls isn’t necessarily justifying their current standing either. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters free agency before the 2026 season, and Bo Bichette won’t be a free agent until 2026 either.

When Vladdy and Bo Bichette do hit free agency, they are expected to attract a nine-figure contract, which would substantially increase Blue Jays’ payroll, possibly even take it close to $300 million. But given their underwhelming playoff displays, and minimum chances in a stacked AL East this season too, it’s unlikely that the ownership will extend such a hefty albeit deserving contracts to either.

This entire situation creates the most perfect opportunity for the Blue Jays to retool, by leveraging their two biggest stars, Vladdy and Bo. That being said, there’s no urgency for them to make any trades from a free-agency perspective as both players still have a decent number of years left under team control.

With the Blue Jays reportedly “open” to trading Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr, here’s a contract/free agent refresher for each: Bichette is in year 2 of a 3-year deal, taking him through 2025. Next year he’s set to make $17.5M. FA for 2026 for his age 28 season. Guerrero… pic.twitter.com/gwa2SDcUD8 — StatsBrad (@StatsBrad) May 22, 2024

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com spoke about the possibility of the Blue Jays making this trade, and while calling the team’s ask ridiculous, he said, “I don’t think they’re opposed to it. They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

The offseason strained Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s relationship with the Blue Jays. Initially, the team offered him $18.05 million, but after failing to reach an agreement, the dispute went to arbitration. Guerrero ultimately won the case, bagging a salary of $19.9 million and setting a record for an arbitration award. This and the need to rebuild could set the perfect stage for a potential trade, especially as Blue Jays’ possible 1B replacement, Spencer Horwitz, is impressive in Buffalo (AAA).

Possible landing spots for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

There could be a long list of teams looking out for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the trade market. Maybe the Los Angeles Angels, who need to find some more star presence and production in the offense to protect Mike Trout.

Other potential suitors could include the SF Giants, Seattle Mariners, or Detroit Tigers, each who could benefit from the addition of an extremely marketable player, and almost perennial all-star.

Another potential landing spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could be the New York Yankees. With Anthony Rizzo’s contract set to expire next year, although it’s likely that he and the team will exercise a mutual option to extend, Guerrero could be considered a strong backup plan. If Rizzo’s extension doesn’t materialize, Vladdy could seamlessly step into the first baseman role despite his complicated past with the franchise.