“You Got To Step Up”: How Teary-Eyed Jazz Chisholm Jr. Found a Father Figure in Derek Jeter After Losing Idol Kobe Bryant

The recent trade that brought Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees has sparked a lot of excitement among MLB fans. In light of this blockbuster trade, an old podcast interview featuring Jazz has resurfaced, where he shares a story about finding a father figure in New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter following the passing of his hero, Kobe Bryant.

Taking to the Pivot Podcast, Chisholm Jr. shared how ahead of Kobe’s death in 2020, he visited the Mamba Academy in Los Angeles with hopes of speaking to the NBA legend. However, despite briefly crossing paths with him, the ex-Marlins star was unable to have a conversation as Kobe had to depart.

Not the one to give up hope, Chisholm Jr. attended Roc Nation’s pre-Grammy brunch the following day and looked forward to meeting Kobe. But tragedy struck when the LA Lakers icon passed away in a helicopter accident.

Saddened with the news, Chisholm reached out to Jeter in tears and shared his grief over losing his idol, Kobe. The center fielder confided in MLB legend that he will now be looking up to him for guidance.

“Bro, I was just supposed to meet Kobe and he just died. That’s my idol. You gotta step up.”

To which, Jeter responded compassionately and started treating Chisholm like his own son from that day forward. Derek Jeter’s influence on Chisholm is not limited to mentorship. The five-time World Series champion had been part of the Miami Marlins ownership and management team for three long years. And, during this tenure, he made key decisions which included bringing Jazz Chisholm Jr. into the team.

Note: The Marlins picked Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the 2016 Draft, and he made his debut in the major league with the team four years later in 2020.

Coming back to Jazz’s trade to New York–it turns out that the Yankees were already looking to make their struggling lineup strong and thus, saw the 2022 All-Star second baseman as a great solution. Meanwhile, the Marlins wanted to rebuild their farm system and thus, exchanged Chisholm for three minor-league prospects.

Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge Breaks Silence on Jazz Chisholm Trade

After the Yankees’ 11-8 win, manager Aaron Boone and star player Aaron Judge shared their thoughts on the team’s latest addition- Jazz Chisholm Jr. ​Boone showed his excitement, about Chisholm’s versatility and dynamic skills. Boone said-

“We’re excited to get a talent like his. We think his skill set will play at Yankee Stadium. He’s got power, he has tremendous speed, he’s got position versatility. He plays with a lot of energy and a lot of pizzazz.”

Judge had similar opinions to Boone about how Chisholm could bring value to the team’s lineup. Judge mentioned-

“He’s a dynamic player. You can throw him up at the leadoff spot or wherever he’s going to definitely lengthen this lineup. He’s a weapon. You can put him in the outfield or anywhere in the infield. He’s got speed, he’s got power, and all of us are pretty excited to have him on board.”

FYI, in the trade deal, the Yankees welcomed Chisholm while the Marlins secured prospects, Agustin Ramirez, Jared Serna, and Abrahan Ramirez.