WATCH: Yankees Nemesis Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Surprisingly Open to Pinstripes, Addresses Trade Possibility

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gained a reputation for not being a fan of the New York Yankees. This sentiment is thought to have origins in family history with rumors suggesting it dates back to when the Yankees opted not to sign his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. as an agent in 2003. The past rejection remains an issue, particularly considering the rivalry between the Blue Jays and Yankees in the American League East.

However, recent remarks from Guerrero Jr. hint at a shift in his perspective. In an interview with Omar from Virus Deportivo, when asked about playing for the Yankees if he were traded there, Guerrero Jr. stated (translated):

“I’m a worker. I’m a professional. I go out on the field to play. I talked with my dad and family too. I do not hold back what I said about the Yankees. The organization understands me. I am a player. If they need me or if they do something because they need me, obviously, I will be happy to help any team. But right now, I’m focused on helping my team and trying to get out of this streak.”

While Guerrero Jr. didn’t explicitly mention joining the Yankees, his remark suggesting that they “need” him implies a position. This statement comes at a time when the Yankees could greatly benefit from his talents. They have been, in search of a powerful baseman as their current choices haven’t provided the offensive impact they seek.

During what was considered a “down year” in 2023 statistically, Guerrero Jr. remains a young and exceptional hitter. His performance in the 2022 season demonstrated his potential by leading MLB in runs and on-base percentage along with batting and slugging percentages. Despite a decline in performance in 2023, he still led the Blue Jays in home runs and RBIs, making him a valuable asset for any team looking to boost their capabilities.

Now, Guerrero Jr.’s mention of “they need me” has sparked speculation regarding the Yankees’ interest. This raises questions about whether the Yankees have explored the possibility of acquiring him from the Blue Jays, which could explain his understanding of their base requirements.

Alternatively, Guerrero Jr. might be responding to media rumors. Also, it could be that he is using his statement as a negotiating tactic to highlight his importance to the Yankees and potentially prompt the Blue Jays to enhance their contract offer or consider trade possibilities.

Vladdy’s viral interview comes at a time when the Blue Jays are facing a tough time.

Toronto Blue Jays Faced Seventh Straight Loss

Toronto Blue Jays suffered their loss against the Boston Red Sox on June 24, extending their losing streak to its longest since September 2019. The defeat, where the Red Sox made a comeback to win in the inning, highlights the Blue Jays’ current difficulties. Their performance, in the ten games, has been disappointing with two wins and eight losses. The team’s pitching has been inconsistent. They have struggled to score runs offensively. This losing streak has pushed them below 500 and out of playoff contention.

Injuries to players like Bo Bichette and Alek Manoah have played a part in the team’s performance. Overcoming such a streak of losses can be disheartening. It is crucial for the team to remain positive and work towards turning things around quickly. Their upcoming series, against the Red Sox, will be a test as they aim to bounce from this slump.