Kyle Tucker’s Next Contract Adds Millions Every Day

The Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero finally found their number, a number that saves face for the management team after letting it get to that point. They spent time pushing up the pending free agent’s worth with their offers to Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

At the same time they failed to address Guerrero with many chances over the years. The Soto contract however moved the Guerrero number to $500 million. That’s what he wanted. That’s what he got.

One Year Older Than Vlad

It’s hard to believe as young as Vladdy is, Tucker is only one season older. Guerrero’s deal calls for fourteen years/$500 million. I don’t know how many years Tucker will manage to squeeze out of his upcoming free agency but it will be for more money than Guerrero.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden from his mailbag column in the Athletic:

“If Juan Soto is worth $765 million, how much is Tucker worth? 650? 600? 550? 500? As of today, I think the price tag has to have a 6 in front of it”

It’s hard to believe unless the Cubs offer him something in that stratosphere, that he’ll sign before he files for free agency.

Coming Back From Injury

Tucker fouled a ball off his right shin last June 3rd with what at first was thought to be just a bruise but turned out to be a fracture. It cost him half an amazing MVP calibre season.

He’d been one of baseball’s best outfielders for a few years but he seemed to be stepping into rarified air the way he got out of the box last season, he crazily ran up a 4.7 WAR in just seventy-eight games.

He’s certainly healthy again, he’s once again out of the blocks looking like a superstar that may help take the Cubs places this season, he’s just going to cost a lot when it’s over. If the Cubs want him, yesterday was a good time to sign him.