Juan Soto’s Free Agency: 5 Landing Spots and a New York Showdown, Per MLB Insider

Aug 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22) smiles after a game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB offseason is gearing up to be quite exciting, with Juan Soto taking the spotlight. As his contract nears its end, the competition to sign the outfielder is heating up.

With free agency on the horizon, MLB Insider, Jon Heyman has come up with five destinations for Soto, giving fans a glimpse into where he might land- among which Yankees and Mets are the primary contenders.

New York Yankees

The Yankees are leading the pack in the race for Soto. Flourishing in the Bronx, Soto benefits from the team’s history, loyal fan base, and talented roster that includes Aaron Judge.

Owner, Hal Steinbrenner also understands the importance of keeping Soto on board even if it means stretching their budget. Moreover, Soto thrives in big stages and the Yankees perfectly fit the criteria.

Juan Soto’s Top 5 landing spots next season, according to @jonheyman ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7JxydTIExV — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 16, 2024

New York Mets

The Mets are emerging as contenders against the Yankees for Soto’s services. Under Steve Cohen’s ownership, they have shown a willingness to invest heavily in top-tier talent.

By clearing salary space, they are gearing up to make a bid for Soto. Cohen’s commitment to building a winning team could lead to one of the largest contracts in MLB history being put forward by the Mets.

Also, the possibility of outbidding the Yankees will show dominance in New York. Undeniably, the Yankees and Mets are both leading the race to acquire Soto, although there are other teams in the mix.

Other surprising contenders for Soto

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers continue to be a top candidate for Soto. Renowned for their ability to draw in top-notch players, they have the flexibility to present an offer.

Moreover, the winning culture of the team makes them an appealing choice for an elite like Soto. While they may not match the packages offered by the New York teams, their competitive atmosphere and track record of success are the USPs.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants have been actively pursuing a marquee star for quite some time. After attempts to acquire players like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Bryce Harper, they made a move for Soto in trade discussions. Despite their pitcher ballpark potentially posing a challenge for Soto, the Giants have the financial resources to be contenders.

Toronto Blue Jays

Although it may seem unlikely, but the Blue Jays have shown readiness to invest in top-tier talent. After chasing Shohei Ohtani, they showed interest in Soto during trade discussions. With the support and a dedication to winning, Toronto could surprise as an underdog in the competition.