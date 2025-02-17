Spring Training – Bad News Travels Fast

It happens every spring. Your team arrives to open camp and you hope to hear nothing, unless it’s the Blue Jays and you’re dreaming on a long term deal with Vladdy. Most times at these times, no news is good news. All the bad news that hasn’t been spoken aloud during the winter.

The Mets got some of that as newly acquired starter Frankie Montas is now facing a long term absence with a lat issue. The 31 year old signed a two-year, $34 million deal in December. It’ll be six to eight weeks and then he’ll need a training camp.

Oh oh it’s Stanton again

The Yankees got theirs and it’s nothing new, Giancarlo Stanton will probably not be available to start the season. The DH who has averaged under ninety games a season over the last six years has the same elbow problems as before.

He hasn’t swung a bat in almost a month and his march to five hundred career homers (429) will probably be delayed:

There has long been a view inside the Yankees that Giancarlo Stanton is the team’s true x-factor. He’s also 71 home runs from sealing his Hall of Fame case. Those are two reasons why his “very high” level of pain is bad news.https://t.co/neUUNIxrkN — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 17, 2025

No DH for Devers

In going after and eventually signing Alex Bregman, it turns out the Red Sox were hoping to improve their defense by moving Rafael Devers to designated hitter, so they asked him. Entering his second season of a 10-year, $313.5 million contract Devers made his position clear:

“Third base is my position. That’s what I’ve played,” Devers said through his translator. “I don’t know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and yeah, whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

Bad News For Hitters

You think it was tough to hit the Pirates’ Paul Skenes in his rookie season? Well the rookie of the year has decided to add two new pitches. Best of luck to all:

Paul Skenes had a 1.96 ERA last season and is adding pitches to his arsenal. It's completely unfair and I love it. https://t.co/iLMp1ydRls — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) February 16, 2025

Cubs breathing easier

Through all of the Chicago Cubs’ off season machinations, rookie Matt Shaw looks to have ended up as last man standing at third base. He’s not swinging at full strength with a left oblique but he could resume early next week.

Just the tip of the iceberg as camps open. hold your breath and cover your eyes and ears.