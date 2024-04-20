mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Joins the Hype as Mike Tyson and Shannon Briggs’ Brawl Goes Viral on Instagram

Souvik Roy
Published

Shaquille O’Neal
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tyson has been rigorously preparing for his bout against Jake Paul, and a recent Instagram video showed him in action on the streets. Even the NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal was taken aback by ‘Iron Mike’s’ post which showcased him in a bare-knuckle fight against former Shannon Briggs. In fact, Shaq was so impressed by Tyson’s technique that he shared the clip on his own IG story.

The clip portrayed both Tyson and Briggs in a serious mood, but the fake punches proved that it was a friendly exchange. Still, O’Neal couldn’t help being amazed by the encounter since it is not usual for superstars to duke it out on the streets everyday.

This isn’t the first time ‘Shaq’ has showcased his affinity towards combat sports. Despite being one of the most popular NBA stars around the globe, O’Neal has been to several coveted events to date.  In fact, Shaq even took to IG recently to express his excitement about a much-awaited upcoming bout.

Shaquille O’Neal’s hyped the Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight with an Instagram story a few days back

The coveted Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing match has been making headlines right after its announcement. Considering O’Neal’s history with Combat sports, many believed he would be commenting on the much-awaited bout.

Well, Shaq left nothing to the imagination as he shared a reel showcasing the Garcia vs. Haney faceoffs on his Instagram story on 17 April. A look at the clock says that the coveted fight between ‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ is just hours away from now, and considering the NBA legend’s excitement, he might even be present in person to watch the bout go down,



