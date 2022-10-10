Battlefield 2042 Update 2.1.1 early patch notes reveal all changes ahead of tomorrow’s release

Ahead of the Liquidators Event on October 11, EA has released Battlefield 2042 2.1.1’s patch notes to the public.

Following a lukewarm release and poor fan reception, DICE is trying its hardest to being Battlefield 2042 up to fan expectations. While the game has certainly had a few rough edges smoothed out, fans are expecting more. To re-entice its fanbase the developers are introducing a limited time-event to the game. Called the Liquidators Event, users will be able to jump into a two-week limited event with close-quarters combat as the main focus.

Running from October 11-25, Battlefield 2042’s new event will feature a new game mode, fresh missions, and a ton of rewards. Prepping for the event, the developers will release the 2.1.1 update tomorrow. As outlined in the patch notes, this update is mainly focused on quality-of-life changes and gunplay modifications.

Battlefield 2042 update 2.1.1 complete patch notes

General

Setting Mouse Raw Input to Off in Settings will no longer disable mouse movement in-game

Maps

Renewal – It was sometimes possible to deploy under the map in the first sector of the US HQ. This no longer happens

Renewal – Fixed several areas on Conquest 64 that would incorrectly flag you as Out of Bounds

Weapons

Firing continuously with weapons while using a controller would sometimes desync recoil between the client and the server. As a result, shots missed their target when they should have hit. This no longer happens and has now been resolved

The AC-42 sights are once again useable after equipping the UH-1 Smart 1.5x Scope in the default slot

Fixed an issue where the mesh of the UH-1 Smart 1.5x Scope was missing from the AC-42

Vault Weapons now properly apply recoil reduction when playing on Console

The range of weapon draw speed for Vault Weapons now matches those of All-Out Warfare weaponry

Fixed an issue where users cannot ADS after exiting a moving vehicle if the equipped weapon has an underbarrel attachment equipped

The M16A3 now has the correct Headshot Multiplier for Assault Rifles (2.15x)

Avancys

The Avancys was highly accurate, and coupled with its large magazine size meant it was too powerful during sustained fire. Its accuracy has been reduced to compensate.

Base Recoil increased 0.32 -> 0.36

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.03 -> 0.06

K30

The K30 is intended to be a close-range SMG, and was too accurate at medium distance. Its accuracy at range has therefore been decreased.

Min Dispersion Angle increased 0.15 -> 0.18

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.09 -> 0.15

Dispersion Decrease Rate reduced 20 -> 4

MP9

The MP9 is also intended to be a close-range SMG, and similar to the K30 received an accuracy penalty to reduce its effectiveness at medium distances.

Dispersion Per Shot increased 0.06 -> 0.11

Min Dispersion Angle increased 0.14 -> 0.17

M16A3

The M16A3 did not match the performance of other Assault Rifles. To compensate, its recoil has been reduced and its accuracy during sustained fire has improved.

Base Recoil reduced 0.44 -> 0.36

First Shot Recoil Multiplier reduced 1.45 -> 1.15

Dispersion Per Shot on ADS reduced 0.13 -> 0.1

M60E4

The M60E4 did not match the performance of other LMGs. To compensate, its recoil has been reduced and its accuracy during sustained fire has improved.

Base Recoil reduced 0.6 -> 0.54

Dispersion per Shot on ADS reduced 022 -> 0.17

Reduced Stepped Recoil Multiplier from 6 bullets to 4

Damage Increased on all ranges

When will the update be released?

All platforms will receive the upcoming patch on October 11 at 08:00 UTC. The second mid-season update features an Orbital map rework and new Vault Weapons for fans. With some much-requested balance changes and a new LTM, Battlefield 2042 fans have a fun few weeks ahead of them.