Need for Speed Unbound release date, car list, pre-order details, and more

|Fri Oct 07 2022
Need for Speed 2022 has officially been unveiled and NFS Unbound will be the next entry to EA’s racing franchise.
Following a three-year gap between games, EA finally revealed NFS 2022’s release date and title via their reveal trailer. Featuring popular artist A$AP Rocky, the one-and-a-half-minute-long trailer revealed a December 2, 2022 release date, a radical new art style, and a continued focus on street racing.
Also making a return are cops and an emphasis on nighttime street racing. Rather than sticking to live-action characters like NFS 2015, NFS Unbound has taken a different approach with more stylized and animated characters. Here are all the details fans need to know ahead of NFS Unbound’s release.
Need for Speed Unbound gets December 2, 2022 release date and confirmed car list
EA has posted NFS Unbound’s confirmed car list in a blog post on their website. At launch, fans have 143 cars at their disposal to own, customize, and race through the new open world. With over 30+ brands to choose from, racing enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice:
- Acura NSX 2017
- Acura RSX-S 2004
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2016
- Aston Martin DB5 1964
- Aston Martin DB11 Volante 2018
- Aston Martin DB11 2017
- Aston Martin Vulcan 2016
- BMW M3 2006
- BMW M3 Evolution II 1988
- BMW X6 M 2016
- BMW M3 2010
- BMW M5 2018
- BMW Z4 M40i 2019
- BMW M4 Coupe 2018
- BMW M2 Competition 2019
- BMW M1 1981
- BMW i8 Coupe 2018
- BMW M4 GTS 2016
- BMW M3 Convertible 2010
- BMW M4 Convertible 2017
- BMW i8 Roadster 2018
- Bugatti Chiron Sport 2017
- Buick Grand National GNX 1987
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2020
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible 2020
- Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup 1965
- Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport 2017
- Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2014
- Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2013
- Chevrolet Camaro SS 1967
- Chevrolet Bel Air 1955
- Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019
- Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2017
- Dodge Challenger SRT8 2014
- Dodge Charger R/T 1969
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 2019
- Ferrari LaFerrari 2016
- Ferrari Testarossa Coupé 1984
- Ferrari 488 GTB 2016
- Ferrari F40 1988
- Ferrari 458 Italia 2009
- Ferrari 488 Pista 2019
- Ferrari FXX-K Evo 2018
- Ferrari 458 Spider 2011
- Ford F-150 Raptor 2017
- Ford Mustang GT 2015
- Ford GT 2017
- Ford Mustang BOSS 302 1969
- Ford Mustang 1965
- Ford Mustang Foxbody 1990
- Ford Crown Victoria 2008
- Ford Focus RS 2016
- Ford Mustang GT Convertible 2019
- Honda Civic Type-R 2000
- Honda Civic Type-R 2015
- Honda NSX Type-R 1992
- Honda S2000 Ultimate Edition 2009
- Infiniti Q60S 2017
- Jaguar F-Type R Coupe 2016
- Jaguar F-Type R Convertible 2019
- Koenigsegg Regera 2016
- Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 2021
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S 2018
- Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary 1989
- Lamborghini Murciélago SV 2010
- Lamborghini Urus 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe 2019
- Lamborghini Diablo SV 1995
- Lamborghini Huracán LP580-2 Spyder 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster 2019
- Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SV Roadster 2018
- Lamborghini Huracán Performante Spyder 2018
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2015
- Land Rover Defender 110 Double Cab Pickup 2015
- Lotus Exige S 2006
- Lotus Emira 2021
- Mazda RX-7 Spirit R 2002
- Mazda MX5 1996
- Mazda RX-8 Spirit R (R3) 2011
- Mazda MX5 2015
- McLaren P1 2014
- McLaren F1 1993
- McLaren 570S 2015
- McLaren 570S Spider 2018
- McLaren 600LT 2018
- McLaren P1 GTR 2015
- Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 1988
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupe 2018
- Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S 2019
- Mercedes-AMG A 45 2016
- Mercedes-AMG GT R 2017
- Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster 2019
- Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet 2018
- Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2021
- Mercury Cougar 1967
- MINI John Cooper Works Countryman 2017
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX 2007
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2008
- Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX 1999
- NISSAN GT-R Premium 2017
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1999
- NISSAN 370Z Heritage Edition 2019
- NISSAN Silvia K’s 1998
- NISSAN Z Prototype 2022
- NISSAN Silvia Spec-R Aero 2002
- NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·Spec 1993
- NISSAN 350Z 2008
- NISSAN Skyline 2000 GT-R 1971
- NISSAN Fairlady 240ZG 1971
- NISSAN 180SX Type X 1996
- NISSAN 370Z Nismo 2015
- NISSAN GT-R Nismo 2017
- Pagani Huayra BC 2017
- Plymouth Cuda 1970
- Polestar Polestar 1 2020
- Pontiac Firebird 1977
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2019
- Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 2.8 1973
- Porsche 918 Spyder 2015
- Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera S 1997
- Porsche 911 GT2 RS 2018
- Porsche Panamera Turbo 2017
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series 2018
- Porsche Boxster 718 Spyder 2020
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet Exclusive 2018
- Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS 2018
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Convertible 2018
- Porsche Cayman GT4 2015
- SRT Viper GTS 2014
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2006
- SUBARU BRZ Premium 2014
- SUBARU Impreza WRX STI 2010
- Volkswagen Beetle 1963
- Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976
- Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2016
- Volvo 242DL 1975
- Volvo Amazon P130 1970
NFS Unbound release platforms, sale editions, and pre-order details
Fans can pre-order Need For Speed Unbound on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to begin playing four days early. Those with an EA Play Pro membership can get a headstart with early access on November 29 as well. Need For Speed Unbound will also be released in two editions: Standard Edition and Palace Edition. The differences between the two have been summarized below:
@NeedforSpeed will have 2 different Game Edition: The Standard & Palace Edition.
– The Standard edition gives you a good bit of few items & and will be playable December 2nd 2022
– The Palace Edition will obtain more than Standard w/ Early Release Date: November 29th #NFS pic.twitter.com/bcwR9lavVx
— R4SPEED (@R4SPEEDOfficial) October 6, 2022
With a radical new art style and a return to customization and street racing, fans are already looking forward to Need for Speed Unbound’s December 2 release date. As of now, no new DLC details are known, but fans can look forward to more information when gameplay trailers are released.