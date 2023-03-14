Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0.1 released on March 14: Full patch notes

After a successful start to season 4, Battlefield 2042 is picking up steam with new maps, weapons, and specialists. This week, DICE has pushed an update on all platforms that adds further polish to the title. One of the biggest fixes is to AI enemies that refused to spawn in the prologue of the game, Additionally, Tracer Darts have been balanced, the AC9 has been buffed, and the SVD has been nerfed, among other changes. Here’s everything new.

Full Battlefield 2042 Update 4.0.1 patch notes

Update 4.0.1 for #Battlefield2042 is now available across all platforms 🎮 Update Notes 👇https://t.co/KoblD3MbAT pic.twitter.com/eODHBWPKkC — Battlefield Comms (@BattlefieldComm) March 14, 2023



AI Soldiers

AI Soldiers should now correctly spawn during the Prologue stages of Battlefield 2042. They were too busy reading the instruction manuals we gave them, and we’ve kicked them out and told them to get to work.

Audio

Resolved an issue that resulted in Voice Lines remaining scrambled after exiting the vicinity of an enemy X6-Infiltration Device.

We’ve done an audio pass on the X6-Infiltration Device, specifically aimed at addressing audio-overload where players place multiple devices in a small area.

Reduced the rate at which the X6-Infiltration Device registers audio pings upon entering and exiting an area.

Added more nuance to the noise emitted from the X6-Infiltration Device, resulting in it no longer producing a continuous static noise.

Gadgets

Resolved an issue that resulted in an oversized crosshair while placing the M18 Claymore.

M18 Claymore sensors should no longer trigger through walls.

Reduced the amount of healing per second the Repair Tool replenishes by 15%

The Tracer Dart will now last 16 seconds up from 12 seconds.

Fixed an issue where the Designated UI Indicator would appear under the world when hitting some gadgets with the Tracer Dart

Fixed an issue where drivers in vehicles would sometimes not get a warning in the HUD about incoming missiles if they were designated by a Tracer Dart

Fixed an issue where the Tracer Dart would sometimes fail to designate moving targets

Resolved an issue that resulted in SOFLAM targets on neutral vehicles being shared across both teams.

It should now be possible to place the Insertion Beacon within Smoke.

Specialists

Blasco

Fixed an issue that caused Blasco to be hidden from the minimap when firing unsuppressed weapons. You’re stealthy, but not that stealthy!

Updated Blasco’s Tutorial Video within the Collections Screen.

It should now be possible to place the X6-Infiltration Device within Smoke.

Crawford

Reduced the effectiveness of Crawford’s Critical Repair Trait from 100% bonus repair amount to 40%.

Irish

Irish’s APS-36 Shootdown Sentinel should no longer intercept C5.

Lis

Lis’ G-84 TGM missiles will now correctly detonate when impacting Dozer’s Ballistic Shield.

Rao

Resolved a Field of View issue for Rao’s “Volatile” cosmetic.

Soldiers

Lowered the soldier health regen delay from 7.5s to 6.5s.

Increased the soldier health regen from 5hp/s to 7.5hp/s.

Increased the health regen rate post-revive from 5hp/s to 7.5hp/s to match the new regen values of 2042.

Weapons

Removed the remaining Aim Down Sight deploy adjustments for the Extended Magazines.

AC9

Increased the amount of bullets required for a kill with Medium Ammo between a distance of 50-75m from 6 to 7.

Increased the amount of bullets required for a kill with Subsonic ammo for distances beyond 40m by 1.

RPT-31

Reduced the amount of bullets required for a kill with Heavy Ammo under a 30m distance from 5 to 4.

M39 EMR

Reduced the Headshot Multiplier from 2x to 1.6x

SVD

Reduced the Headshot Multiplier from 2x to 1.6x

Vehicles

Resolved an issue with the CAV-Brawler not correctly spawning in with the “Tier 1” and “Water Wheel” Vehicle Cosmetics

