DICE releases Battlefield 2042 update 4.0.2 next week: Major highlights and patch notes

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 is reaching the midway mark and is due for an update. The 4.1.0 mid-season update will release next week, bringing three new weapons, an overhaul to IBA Armor Plates and a lot more. The next mid-season event has also been teased with DICE asking players if they will be up to the task of stopping the “Leviathan.” Here’s what the official Battlefield 2042 blog revealed.

New vault weapons coming to Battlefield 2042 next week

The Leviathan Wakes (Mid-season event)

A special division has begun to stir. The next mid-season event is just around the corner.

You can expect brand-new themed cosmetics to earn alongside the ability to jump into a new mode that will task you with getting up close and personal with the enemy.

But for now, one question remains – will you be able to shut down the Leviathan in time?

New Vault Weapons

AEK 971

This fully automatic firing weapon has a 30-round capacity with a low spread and decent recoil. If you’re a fan of utilizing burst-fire modes on your weapons, optics are suggested for staying on target.

RPK-74M

Feeding from a magazine instead of a belt affords this LMG the fastest reload speed of its class – at the cost of magazine capacity. Risk versus lethality.

MP443

This short recoil and high mobility sidearm was standard issue for a long time, but don’t let its age (or size) fool you, this quick-firing weapon means business

IBA Armor Plate Overhaul

In this update we’re overhauling the protective benefits of the Armor Plate.

Armor protection benefits will now only apply to the torso area of your character, and no longer provide protection for the entire character.

This means any hit to an enemies torso while they have IBA Armor Plates applied will result in a deduction to the player’s armor first and once depleted, damage will follow through to the character’s health.

The functionality of the IBA Armor Plate outside of this remains unchanged, including explosive damage to armor.

With this overhaul, we are responding to player feedback that armor plating is too effective, and we’re making steps to allow you to counter that gadget by providing a skill enhancement to gameplay, encouraging you to prioritize your shots in order to earn faster takedowns.

Chat Improvements

We added a new and improved design which leads to a less cluttered experience.

Other improvements include, but are not limited to: Background Opacity decoupling, now allowing for text to remain strong while lowering the opacity of the background. Decoupled the Chat Box background opacity, if the opacity is set to below 20% your text will now glow.

Color formatting changes, resulting in handles being color coded and white text for chat dialogue.

These are the major focus areas for the next update. More minute changes have been made to certain weapons and will ship with the update next week.