Best The Finals Medium build: Guns, specialization & more

Looking for the best Medium build for your matches in The Finals? Look no further as we will detail every single aspect of the build in this guide.

The Finals is currently the talk of town in the FPS genre. Right after The Game Awards 2023, the game released worldwide and has taken the internet by storm. The game attracted the eyes of every FPS player with its fast-paced shooting and gameplay mechanics. The Finals quickly amassed a huge player base since release and being free-to-play helped with it.

There are a total of three builds you can use while playing the game – Light, Medium, and Heavy. Every single one of the classes has their unique set of skills and weapons. However, the gadgets remain the same for each and every one of them. While the Light class takes advantage of agility, the Medium class brings the heaviest firepower, and the Heavy class is there for tanking and on some occasions deals massive damage as well.

Out of these three, the Medium build does bring the most firepower to the table, but in some situations, they can be the best support with healing. So without wasting any more time, let’s dive into the best Medium build in The Finals.

Best The Finals Medium build loadout

The Finals: Best Medium Build weapons

The Medium build has the most firepower, it is better to optimize weapons so that you can deal the highest amounts of damage. While all the weapon choices are good, FCAR and R. 357 stand out the most. The FCAR is preferred over all the other weapons solely due to it having a Holo scope attached to it. While the weapon itself has a magazine size of 20, it deals a lot of damage and one magazine is enough to kill any Medium or Light player.

The same goes with R. 357. The weapon holds only six bullets and it being a magnum pistol, you can only fire one bullet at a time. But with the weapon, you can one-shot Light players if hit in the head or simply two-shot Medium players irrespective of where you shoot them.

The Finals: Best Medium build gadgets

There are a plethora of gadgets to choose from in The Finals. For the Medium build, the most preferable gadgets are Goo Greande, Gas Mine, and Defibrillator. With the Goo Grenade, you can block off entrances while Cashout and you can even use it to create temporary covers while fighting. Gas Mine is mostly important for defense purposes. While Cashout or opening Vaults, you can place them tactically so that enemies cannot get easy access to steal them. Shooting the mines will create a gas cloud that deals massive amounts of damage over time.

And if you ever feel like a revive can change the course of a fight drastically, the Defibrillator is your best friend. Simply by holding your fire button and letting it go when right in front of your dead teammate’s body you can revive them in an instant. This serves the support purpose very well and can be game-changing if used properly.

The Finals: Best Medium build specializations

There are a total of three specializations you can choose from – Guardian Turret, Healing Beam, and Recon Senses. Now the choice of specialization can be personal. it depends on your playstyle. However, we recommend using the Healing Beam solely because of its support purpose. Using the Healing Beam you can heal your teammates to full HP. If you are somebody who loves playing Mercy in Overwatch 2, then Healing Beam is your jazz.