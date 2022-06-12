“Big stats for George Russell”: Mercedes driver equals Nico Rosberg’s record of finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in seven consecutive races

George Russell equals Nico Rosberg’s record of finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in seven-consecutive races.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers. Hamilton is a seven-time world champion and statistically the most successful with the most number of wins and poles.

Meanwhile, his teammate George Russell is currently in his fourth season in F1 and in his first season with Mercedes.

Finishing the eighth race of the 2022 season, Russell has already equalled the record of Hamilton’s biggest rival. He has finished ahead of Hamilton in seven-consecutive races, a feat held by Nico Rosberg since 2016.

George Russell Vs Lewis Hamilton

Russell has been Mercedes junior since his karting days and was always seen as the driver to take Mercedes ahead after Lewis Hamilton.



Ever since Russell has come to Mercedes he has finished in the top five in every race and got three podiums. Although Mercedes isn’t fighting at the front of the grid Russell’s performances have been much better than the struggling Hamilton.

Hamilton got an unexpected podium in the season opener in Bahrain as both the RedBulls retired due to their reliability. Otherwise, the Briton has been inconsistent over the season. He also went out in Q1 for the first time in ages.

Russell and Hamilton have had a few on-track battles. A major one of which happened in Miami when both the drivers battled each other for a long time and Russell emerged as the winner.

Also Read: F1 Twitter fumes at Fernando Alonso for being only driver not to oppose porpoising

Hamilton’s bad form

After being denied his 8th World Championship by Max Verstappen everyone thought that Hamilton would come back strong and win his 8th title in 2022. However, it still remains a dream as Mercedes couldn’t give him a car worth fighting for wins.

Hamilton is now 37 years old and is on the last leg of his carrier. As seen with other great drivers who in their thirties were destroyed by the younger and faster teammates like Vettel by Leclerc and Riccardo by Verstappen.

Also Read: F1 Twitter reacts as fourth Ferrari powered car DNFs at Azerbaijan GP