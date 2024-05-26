4-Time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler Unveils the ‘Ultimate Tricep Workout’

Jay Cutler has been out of the professional bodybuilding scene for quite some time now. However, he remains connected to his fans and followers, often providing advice on a variety of topics, via his social media accounts. This time, on his Instagram, the four-time Mr. Olympia has shared the ‘The ultimate tricep workout’ that will help individuals improve their triceps.

The bodybuilder emphasizes the importance of having proper triceps for the Mr. Olympia stage. He explained how important it is because the judges’ gaze will always be on that point during positions such as the side chest pose.

So, to acquire that level of physique, he recommends starting with a rope press down. This is a single-joint isolation exercise that strengthens and increases muscular endurance in the triceps muscle. According to Cutler, it warms up the elbows and allows optimal blood flow to the desired spot.

He then emphasizes the typical press-down movement. The bodybuilder even believes that it is everyone’s favorite exercise, and he recommends doing 10–12 repetitions. Cutler also advocates pushing to 15, but only if the individual is capable of performing the additional movement.

The final exercise that the four-time Mr. Olympia highlights is the French press, which has many versions, as he states:

“You can really focus on doing this exercise with an extension. So, whether it’s overhead, it’s pressing forward, I mean, you can use a cable, you can use dumbbells, you can use a barbell. Ideally 3 to 4 sets each and focus on that 8-10, 12-15 rep range, you will have the most developed triceps.”

There are numerous workout regimens available to fitness enthusiasts, making it difficult to choose one. However, the abundance of options has resulted in numerous misconceptions and biases toward specific workouts. On one such occasion, the four-time Mr. Olympia received a question from his community regarding the distinction between barbell and dumbbell shrugs.

Jay Cutler’s recommendation on shrug exercise

In his Jaymail, the bodybuilder explained the difference between barbell and dumbbell shrugs. Jay Cutler initially explains that the exercise is a great way to build muscular mass in the upper traps while also benefiting the upper back. He emphasizes that developing the trapezius muscle makes one’s body appear larger.

The four-time Mr. Olympia also claims that both dumbbell and barbell shrugs have advantages if performed correctly. Cutler further simplifies the training plan by stating that an individual can execute sets with a 90-second break in between and load up on weight. This will result in optimal blood flow and an overall healthy physique.