5-Time Classic Physique Champion Chris Bumstead Reveals the Only Bodybuilder He Felt Was His True Rival

Classic Physique icon Chris Bumstead has a stature that almost every bodybuilding enthusiast desires to attain. His Greek-God-like features and an almost perfect body make him one of a kind of bodybuilder. There might not be anyone currently in the division to beat CBum, but there was one to whom even Bumstead lost twice.

The 28-year-old bodybuilder recently appeared on the PBD podcast, where he talked about multiple things like TRT, steroids, Justin Trudeau, and his rivals. CBum, who already has five Classic Physique titles in his bag and is still going strong, started professionally competing in 2016. In his 7-year-long career, he faced multiple competitors, but only one stood out.

The show’s hosts, Patrick Bet-David and Vincent Oshana, were excited to have the Canadian bodybuilder on their show. One hour into the podcast, the latter asked Bumstead about the rivals that pushed him to improve.

“Do you have any enemies? Do you have anybody that like that drives you to keep going? “

Initially, Bumstead denied it, but in a few seconds, he had a name in his mind. And this was none other than Breon Ansley. Ansley was the only bodybuilder who beat the 6’1 athlete twice in the Classic Physique in 2017 and 2018.

“No. I mean, you know, it’s always fun to have a rival and competitive aspects. And when I started and was coming second two years in a row, it was Breon Ansley. The only true people I’ve ever competed against that really that rivalry where we were kind of like, you know, smile and shake hands, but I knew he’d turn his back, and he was like f**k that guy. He took my f**cking champion.”

But Bumstead has nothing but respect for Ansley, as it was nothing but just professional rivalry. The Canadian bodybuilder further narrates a heartwarming story of when Ansley retired and they hugged on stage.

“He retired last year, and it was like, it was the coolest moment ever, cuz it was literally like you cut a cord between us. He was retired, and he was done, and we were just like hugged him… I was like, thank you, man… You pushed me back when I was second. Thank you for this challenge in this rivalry, cuz when you compete, there’s there’s few things more fun than having a rival and kicking his a**, you know, and he he lit that up in me.”

Chris Bumstead feels there is hardly anyone who could come close to winning. But he mentions a Brazilian bodybuilder who is his closest rival right now.

Chris Bumstead feels only one bodybuilder comes close to him right now

Chris Bumstead named Ramon Dino as the only athlete whom he feels has a chance to win in the coming years. Dino, as per him, has a superb physique, especially his forearms.

The 2023 Classic Physique Olympia had a very tough competition between these two. Though most fans did not discard Bumstead’s fantastic physique, most Brazilian fans felt Ramon was better than CBum this time. Per them, he had an incredibly ripped physique and unmatchable abs definition. Though Ramon Dino did not win this year, there is no doubt that CBum and fans alike feel that the Brazilian bodybuilder is one of the front runners for the coming Olympia.