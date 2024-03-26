mobile app bar

"Nothing Knocks It Out": Flex Wheeler Admits Suffering From Amputation Pain Till Date

Radha Iyer
Published

“Nothing Knocks It Out”: Flex Wheeler Admits Suffering From Amputation Pain Till Date

Credits: Flex Wheeler’s official Instagram account

Flex Wheeler is one of the bodybuilding icons that many look up to for his inspiring backstory. He rose despite extreme tragedies and stuck through adversities to continue doing what he loved. Having gone through over forty surgeries and an amputation, he embodies the message of resilience and strength. In a recent podcast with Dennis James, Milos Sarcev, and Chris Cormier, he talked about his pain and experience.

Wheeler had recently attended the Arnold Classic with one of his partnership companies ‘Uprising Supplements’. He briefly explained the purpose of Mitragynine gummies and talked about their role in boosting performance and relaxation. Additionally, these supplements also played a part in pain relief, and the subject triggered a discussion amongst the hosts.

James asked Wheeler about phantom pain from his amputated leg. The phenomenon of experiencing pain from a body part that underwent amputation could pack a punch and wasn’t easy to deal with. Unfortunately, the bodybuilder admitted that he still went through terrible phantom pain that often affected his daily functioning.

Chronic pain often affects an individual’s mental health. Wheeler has been quite transparent about his journey, and revealed how pain could lead to “dark thoughts”. He then confessed how his pain had never backed down despite continued efforts.

“Oh yeah, nothing knocks it out…even when I’m in the hospital, I’m on all of the IVs, opiates, it still doesn’t knock it out. All those do is put me in, like a mind state where I’m hallucinating so much, I don’t really know what’s going on.”

Wheeler explained how the pain remained no matter what he did to lessen it. One of the unfortunate characteristics of chronic pain is how the sufferer eventually gets used to its existence. Day-to-day life has pain as an addition that the individual cannot knock off no matter what.

“Say like you hear some background noise…that’s what my pain is. It’s background noise but I can still feel it.”

Over the years, Wheeler has endured several painful experiences. Even after his amputation, daily mobility and overall strength seem to be taking some form of hit due to the pain. Yet, he perseveres as he focuses on training aspiring bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts.

Tragedies in the life and health of Flex Wheeler

He rose to fame as the Sultan of Symmetry. Wheeler was one of the highly recognized and respected bodybuilders who competed with the legendary Ronnie Coleman, Kevin Levrone, Dorian Yates, and more. After the diagnosis of his deadly kidney disease, things took a turn for the worse.

Wheeler was Arnold Schwarzenegger’s favorite bodybuilder and was deemed ‘the best’ by the star. Yet, he wound up retiring in 2002, after kidney failure, and in 2019, tragedy struck again. Doctors had to amputate part of his right leg due to circulation issues. As he continues to battle health problems, his resilience shows the light to other chronic pain sufferers who look up to him as a guide.

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

