“Looks Like It’s Pinched”: Chris Bumstead Ranks Some of His Favorite Legendary Bodybuilders’ Physiques

Almost every athlete has humble beginnings and a tier list of legends who inspired them. Bodybuilding icon Chris Bumstead also carried the image of his dream physique in the form of his favorite legends, who changed the face of the sport. Recently, he commented on some of their physiques and revealed his ultimate favorites.

In a conversation with Patrick Bet-David on his podcast, the Canadian icon spoke about what made some iconic bodybuilders legendary. Whether it was their waist, conditioning, or passion for the sport, bodybuilding was chockful of veterans who etched their names in history.

The conversation began with Bumstead looking at the pictures of some iconic bodybuilders. Starting strong with Shawn Ray, the 28-year-old immediately acknowledged how his physique was the GOAT. Even for the untrained eye, Ray’s body was the perfect amalgamation of symmetry, aesthetics, and conditioning, along with bulk. While it was surprising that Ray never won the Mr. Olympia, his physique set goals for future generations.

Icons like Kevin Levrone and Sergio Oliva also gained praise from the 5x Classic Physique champion. Amidst these comparisons, Bumstead also noted how these veterans were genetically gifted. Someone like Ronnie Coleman combined good genes with a highly intensive workout to become an enigma.

“Is funny because they call Classic Physique sometimes more attainable, when realistically it’s kind of like the more genetic freaks out there.”

For Bumstead, one of the greatest physiques was Serge Nubret’s. With a muscular top and a tiny waist, bodybuilding found a new blueprint with the late bodybuilder’s structure.

“When they have that waist that looks like it’s like pinched…”

And now, in the current era, Bumstead is on his way to creating room for himself in the bodybuilding hall of fame. If the five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles weren’t enough, the icon also has a successful business empire and will soon be a father.

Chris Bumstead recalls how eventful 2023 was

Winning the Olympia might have seemed like a cakewalk for someone who has already won it four consecutive times. But this year, Bumstead underwent a lot of pressure and stress owing to business, travel, and more. This resulted in a tragedy ten weeks before Mr. Olympia.

Bumstead tore his lat muscles while working out and lost weight, resulting in the worst cocktail amidst a mix of emotions. Eventually, the champ did realize his mistake, put his full focus on the competition, and ended up with the title. And now, with a mini-version of him coming soon, 2024 looks promising for Bumstead.