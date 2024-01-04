“Can’t Create Something Out of Nothing”: Mike Mentzer Once Gave His Two Cents on Calories for a Good Bulk

Nutrition is equally important to the process of bulking, along with strength training. In the case of Mike Mentzer and his ideas, having a nutrition plan that compensates for the amount of force exerted for muscle building is integral to the process.

In a recently resurfaced video, Mentzer talks about how a bodybuilder must keep their nutritional needs in check, especially when their muscles go through positive change. So what, according to the late legend, are dos and don’ts?

Having a plan that simply aims to sustain the bodybuilder won’t be enough. Mentzer stressed going beyond the bare minimum when it comes to clocking in the calories. This means that the bodybuilder needs to consume more than maintenance-level calories.

Consuming just maintenance-level calories would not contribute to either growth or shrinkage. The muscles, despite heavy-duty training, will remain unchanged. In fact, in the long term, this practice might hinder progress as well.

“It goes to the laws of physics or Thermodynamics. You can’t create something out of nothing. You can’t build bigger muscles out of thin air.”

That’s why Mentzer recommends going beyond the level of calories required to maintain muscles. This ensures that the growth mechanism in the muscles is replenished properly without letting them starve for nutrition.

Throughout this process, the muscles also undergo changes in the form of growth. High-intensity training ensures that muscles are pushed to failure at the last rep. Therefore, they are forced to grow big and strong.

“He did train to failure, which is what nature requires one do to trigger the growth mechanism into motion.”

However, Mentzer also once pointed out the real mechanism behind muscle growth. And this established why high-intensity training is never planned for bodybuilders to perform every day.

Mike Mentzer debunks the ultimate misconception behind muscle growth

When one thinks of bodybuilding, especially bulking, we might picture a jacked person performing intense bicep curls. However, the science behind bulking and growing goes beyond some dumbbell reps.

When Mentzer introduced his signature high-intensity training technique, he clarified why he would never ask his clients to work out heavily every day. Not only do muscles need rest and could risk wear and tear, but real growth also takes place during rest and recovery. Not during active workouts. With shocking ideas and theories like this, Mentzer grew to be a pioneer in the field of bodybuilding.