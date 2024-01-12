7-Time Olympia Arnold Schwarzenegger, With the Help of a Study, Lists a Few Easy-to-Follow Habits That Can Reduce “80 Percent of Instances of Heart Disease”

Jun 28, 2015; Sonoma, CA, USA; Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger signs autographs for fans before the Toyota/SaveMart350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

For former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, staying healthy is one of his top priorities. While he keeps his diet in check and is a regular at the gym, he still suffered from multiple heart attacks in the past. Though these heart attacks were not because of his lifestyle but because of his genetics, he had to go through the pain of them.

So, being a fitness freak and a massive influencer, he wants his village members to know about a few simple habits that can reduce heart disease by a significant percentage.

In the recent edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger writes how following a few simple tips could help people remain healthy.

If one suffers from a chronic disease, like heart disease, a stroke, or diabetes, then treating them takes a lot of money. And money is just one part; the health we lose because of that disease is sometimes irreversible.

Arnold Schwarzenegger notes the habits that can help prevent chronic diseases

Schwarzenegger mentions in his newsletter a few habits that hardly cost anything but can help you live longer and healthier.

“The World Health Organization published a study that estimates 80 percent of instances of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes could be prevented by practicing six daily habits.”

Such a massive reduction by following these few habits in such chronic diseases seems worthwhile to try. The habits are:

Eating whole, plant-based foods each day

Sleeping at least 6 hours per day (ideally 7 to 9 hours)

Moving 150 minutes per week

Avoiding tobacco and alcohol

Prioritizing social interactions

Most of these habits are pretty simple to apply. All these habits primarily require your commitment and consistency.

Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that, most importantly, one must not take everything at once. This becomes the primary reason people are unable to build new habits and fail. So, focusing on one or two habits at a time remains the key to changing and improving your health. And then, once those habits develop, you can start practicing the other ones.