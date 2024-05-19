Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How Probiotics Aid in Weight Loss

Weight loss has long been a major topic of discussion in the bodybuilding world. Most fitness enthusiasts begin their journey to lose body fat and develop an adequate physique of their own choosing. However, there are numerous options for weight loss approaches, ranging from nutritional methods to workout routines and more. Regarding the same topic, Arnold Schwarzenegger recently addressed probiotics in his newsletter to clarify any doubts his ‘village’ members may have had about the supplement.

Living microorganisms, known as probiotics, have demonstrated numerous health benefits when ingested or applied to the human body. They can be obtained in a variety of forms, including yogurt and other fermented foods, dietary supplements, and even beauty products.

The former bodybuilder also states that there is no such supplement that will suddenly assist a person lose weight overnight since it is a lengthy process. However, people can help themselves by taking probiotics, as he writes:

“A recent review suggests that probiotics and symbiotics might play a small role in supporting healthy fat loss. “

The Austrian Oak describes how more than 12,000 men and women were studied in 200 randomized controlled trials to determine the unique benefits of these food supplements,

“While the results were not crazy, they found that probiotic and symbiotic use was associated with losing about 2 pounds of body fat.”

Schwarzenegger claims that despite all of the available products on the market, weight loss is impossible without a calorie deficit. However, maintaining good gut health can have a significant impact on how your body processes, digests, and uses calories.

For overweight individuals, the former bodybuilder emphasizes how the extra pounds alter the microbiomes found in the human body, resulting in bacteria that might impair weight loss since they are not found in those with a normal BMI. However, Schwarzenegger also admits that it is difficult for him to recommend any specific probiotic, stating:

“At this point, it might be more effective to focus on symbiotics and prebiotics, which are foods that support overall microbiome health and feed the healthy bacteria in your gut.”

The Terminator actor proposes that his ‘village’ incorporate bananas, legumes, garlic, oats, barley, fermented foods, asparagus, and yogurt into their diet. These food products can greatly help to maintain a healthier microbiome in the body, but the individual should also eat a nutritious diet, exercise regularly, and get plenty of sleep.

The former bodybuilder has no objections to people adding supplements to their fitness regime if it helps them work out better. However, there are several myths about a famous natural supplement, which Schwarzenegger recently debunked.

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils how creatine usage isn’t related to hair loss

The human body naturally produces creatine, according to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s newsletter. Creatine’s main purpose is to increase muscle growth, strength, fat loss, cognitive health, and even help people recover from a bad night’s sleep. However, due to its popularity, the supplement has been associated with a number of misconceptions, including one study conducted in 2009 that found creatine raises DHT levels, which is linked to hair loss.

The research looked at serum (blood) DHT levels, not hair follicle DHT, which is used to identify the phenomenon. These two levels are completely unrelated, and the Austrian Oak advises against assuming the supplement has any detrimental effects on the body. However, he also advises his ‘community’ to ingest high-quality creatine that has been approved by fitness experts in the market.