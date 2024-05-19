“Who’s There For Them to Follow?”: RG3 Speaks On Cowboys’ Treatment of Dak Prescott

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts during the first half against the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott seem to be at an unfortunate impasse right now. The Jerry-Jones-led organization has not been vocal or proactive about extending Prescott’s contract or even giving him a new one. The QB, who has thrown passes for the Cowboys for 8 long seasons, finds himself in a precarious position. Robert Griffin III took to his podcast RG3 and the ones to talk about the kind of impact the Cowboys’ behavior might have on the team.

After a stellar performance throughout last season, fans, analysts, and even ex-NFL players are shocked at the Cowboys holding out on their QB.

Even though they haven’t been able to make it big in the playoffs, Prescott has been their rock on the field. He has been a great leader and a beacon of hope for the team. RG3 raised a brilliant question for the Cowboys as he asked,

“If you dont show your quarterback that you love him, then you’re not gonna get the best out of your team because he’s their leader. If you don’t back up their leader, who’s there for them to follow?”

Every day the Dallas Cowboys wait, Dak Prescott’s price goes up. NFL locker rooms are a place unlike anywhere else in sports and how you treat the leaders of your team impacts EVERYONE. Dak has earned his money and backing him will go a long way towards winning when it matters.… https://t.co/d84OD52Bci pic.twitter.com/13dHv4mMZs — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 18, 2024

The point RG3 was making was that if the team sees its leader being treated unfairly, there is a possibility of the team losing faith in the organization. With Prescott being the franchise star, it makes absolutely no sense for the Cowboys to dilly-dally over his deal. Moreover, this kind of laziness from the front office is going to affect team morale.

The only other possibility that exists right now is that Jerry Jones and Prescott have already reached an agreement without announcement. While this tension continues to build, Prescott himself continues to be a local hero for the community.

Amidst Contract Tensions, Dak Prescott Throws Charity Gala

While he is a football marvel, Prescott has been a hero off the field too. The QB has always been very active when it comes to giving back to his community and even amidst his unclear future, he continues showing love to Dallas. The QB hosted and appeared for his own Faith Fight Finish gala.

The gala was a huge success and Prescott won a lot of hearts. He met with the Dallas Cowboys International Fan of the Year, Eduardo Flores. Flores thanked the QB for saving his life and processing grief after his father had passed. Moreover, the Gala became an instant hit when Prescott introduced a surprise performance by Post Malone.

Malone is an old friend who didn’t take a single penny for the performance and entertained the Gala attendees.

During the whole event, Prescott was the epitome of altruism. In fact, he even gave credit to his mother for his acts of service and his altruism.

According to reports, the QB mentioned that everything he has accomplished off the field has been a direct result of what his mother has taught him. All in all, the QB has been a pinnacle of calmness in his personal life while his contract talks have been unclear. It only remains to be seen how the Cowboys showcase their loyalty towards Dak Prescott.