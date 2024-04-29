After Shocking Bodybuilding Community With His Hospital Visit, Joey Swoll Explained What Went Down With His Heart

Recently, self-proclaimed CEO of Gym Positivity, Joey Swoll, got his fans all worked up after he posted about going under the knife for six hours. What was supposed to be a routine procedure for his heart turned into a massive health scare. Now, he has finally pulled back the curtains on what exactly caused the mishap in the first place.

In a detailed note on X, Swoll revealed that he had gone to the hospital intending to get a routine angiogram to check his heart health. He had expected it to take anywhere between 30-45 minutes but what followed took him by surprise.

The accident happened during the procedure when a part of a surgery tool that the doctors had been using for the angiogram fell into his heart. This triggered a series of problems, and Swoll alarmingly crashed, resulting in an urgent protocol to get the tool out and keep him safe.

Surviving through the ordeal to tell the tale was nothing short of a miracle since the situation was extremely dangerous. Recalling moments from when he lay helpless, hoping to hear a positive turn of events, Swoll said,

“6 hours later, awake and praying for every second of it, after going in through both sides of my groin and my wrist, they were finally able to retrieve it.”

It turns out that the mishap was so rare that even the doctors didn’t see it coming. Hence, it took hours to fix the issue before Swoll was allowed to recover and rest at his home. However, even though he ended up safe and sound, the entire ordeal gave Swoll severe mental, emotional, and physical trauma.

“I still feel like I’m on that table looking up at that beige ceiling and bright light as I lie there helpless.”

Nevertheless, the 41-year-old thanked his fans for their positive messages after he suddenly broke the news of his procedure the previous day. His Instagram post about the surgery was flooded with concern, as several popular personnel gathered to wish him well.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and other icons assembled to check up on Joey Swoll

Swoll’s post about his surgery was so sudden and unexpected that it took the internet by storm. While he assured everyone that he had been feeling a lot better, some well-known personalities were kind enough to send in their positive messages.

Hollywood icon Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was one of the first to express his concern as he motivated Swoll to stay strong. The 41-year-old was touched by this gesture and thanked The Rock for keeping a check on him during tough times. Others who encouraged Swoll to get stronger included fitness influencer Granny Guns, bodybuilding icons Lee Priest and Flex Lewis, as well as fitness icon Nicholas Trigili, among others.