“6 Hours on the Table”: Bodybuilding Icon Joey Swoll Unveils Health Scare After Scheduled Heart Surgery

It’s not every day that one would come across bodybuilders suffering from major trauma inside the hospital. But bodybuilding icon Joey Swoll, unfortunately, faced a scary situation during a recent scheduled procedure. In a recent social media post, he opened up about the sudden change of fate and, while he didn’t dive into details, looked into how he was doing.

Swoll was popular in the fitness world for being a self-proclaimed CEO of gym positivity. His social media content often ranged from encouraging inclusivity in fitness spaces to scolding gym-goers for not following basic gym etiquette.

However, his recent post surprised his fans and set off a bunch of worried comments. The picture featured Swoll lying on the hospital bed, smiling at the camera while looking like he had just gotten out of an operation. The caption under the post revealed how he ended up at the hospital and how things went wrong.

Turns out, he went in for a “routine heart surgery” that was meant to last not more than 30-45 minutes. But fate had other plans when the minor procedure turned into a 6-hour-long arduous process.

“Had a little scare this week with what was to be a routine 30-45 min heart surgery ended up being 6 hours on the table.”

Swoll assured fans that he was doing much better after the surgery and was home from the hospital. Cryptically, he even admitted to feeling “100%” for the first time in his life, indicating that this could’ve been a result of a long-standing condition that he finally found treatment for.

“In the end I made it, I’m home, and I’m 100% for the first time in years. My heart is the the best it’s ever been.”

Expressing his gratitude towards healthcare workers, Swoll penned a note for the hospital and the doctors who mended his heart. Meanwhile, the entirety of the fitness world swarmed to the comments section to wish him well.

‘The Rock’ and several others wish Joey Swoll a speedy recovery

Apart from worried fans who did not expect the bodybuilder’s hospital visit, many popular fitness icons sent their regards. Former wrestler and Hollywood hunk Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson fueled Swoll with some encouraging words.

“Stay strong brother you’re an inspiration to our culture…”

Bodybuilding veteran Lee Priest also checked up on him.

“Hope you doing well and speedy recovery…”

Popular fitness influencer ‘Granny Guns’ wished him well in her typical style.

“STAY STRONG JOEY…”

Some fans, on the other hand, were puzzled as to why Swoll would need a ‘routine’ procedure for his heart.

“I don’t think there is such as a “routine heart surgery”…”

Lastly, with him being the champion of inclusivity and positivity in fitness spaces, many warned him against ending up entangled in something worse.

“I’m so happy you’re ok and home healing! You’re not done with your purpose here, sir, so you’re not allowed to leave yet…”

Swoll’s identity as a buff and stern influencer who wouldn’t tolerate nonsense at gyms became increasingly popular after he began resonating with several fitness enthusiasts. He became a household name for calling people out for filming in gyms and motivating people to exercise without thinking twice about others. Now, with his health taken care of, fans can’t wait to see what he has in store next.