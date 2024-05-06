After Walking for Better Health, Arnold Schwarzenegger Encourages a ‘Sustainable’ Fitness Habit for a Greener Future

Something that Arnold Schwarzenegger has always stood for, apart from advocating for better health, is cultivating a green future. Fans have often vouched for his versatility due to his constant efforts towards both fitness and climate. Recently, he combined two of his passions, exercising and sustainability, for a better cause.

In a video on his socials, Schwarzenegger reminded people of the next annual Austrian World Climate Summit that he usually organizes in his home country. The event focuses on environmental issues, sustainable development, and encouraging global climate leaders with solutions.

This year, he decided to combine the aspect of exercise and the motto of being useful with sustainability. The theme for this year is ‘Pump Up the Planet’, where people around the world are encouraged to hit two birds with one stone – reduce emissions and keep fit.

Entering the video frame by riding his bicycle, Schwarzenegger introduced the goal of this year’s summit, along with his wish for everyone in the world to participate in this initiative. He wanted climate change warriors to start riding bikes to their destination instead of taking their vehicles.

“Go and ride your bike – to work, or out for dinner, or for lunch, or for a date, or whatever you want to do…we want to reduce pollution.”

Stressing the urgency of the situation, he remarked how civilians shouldn’t wait for politicians to join the drive before hopping in. He wanted everyone to pledge their commitment to a better future and encouraged fans to share stories of their small steps towards building sustainability in their lives.

“Follow my lead and incorporate sustainable practices into our daily routines. Share your own sustainable habits using the “Add Yours” feature in our stories…”

Of all the incentives that the drive offered to people, Schwarzenegger decided to top it all off by promising a gift for the best sustainability story. He announced that participants stood a chance to win a signed copy of his book ‘Be Useful’. As someone who has often championed cultivating healthy habits, riding a bike for a greener future was just an everyday occurrence for him.

Arnold Schwarzenegger briefly resorted to walking when he couldn’t bike

Known for his bike rides across LA, often with his son Joe Baena, Schwarzenegger loves his bike for not just giving him a good cardio session but also doing so by being better for the environment. However, recently, he had to refrain from riding after his fourth heart surgery prevented him from exertion.

The ‘Terminator’ star went under the knife to get a pacemaker inserted, and while the surgery was smooth, he had to take weeks off to recover in time. Throughout this period, he was told to stay away from the gym and his bike. But because he couldn’t distance himself from exercising, he resorted to walking and increasing his number of steps each day. Staying fit was crucial for 76-year-old Schwarzenegger, and he did so with full passion.