Arnold Schwarzenegger Discloses a Surprisingly Simple Diet Trick to Upgrade Your Life

A common misconception about getting on a diet is that one might have to restrict consumption. Cut down on calories, junk, a variety of foods, and so on. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a different philosophy to it. The former bodybuilder did not believe in cutting down on food just to reduce weight.

According to his newsletter, diet changes should be about adding and not subtracting. Instead of restricting or banning foods, the ideal approach for the diet plan of an average person should be to add nutrients to a pre-existing meal.

Food is fuel for the body. And the most effective way to ensure that this fuel stays healthy is to add healthier ingredients. More protein in the form of meats and cheese, more fiber in the form of fruits and veggies, and so on, is encouraged.

“When you eat more of the foods your body needs, it helps you stay fuller, reduce cravings, feel better, and upgrade your life.”

Schwarzenegger recommends adding protein and fiber to one’s diet. Protein enables muscle building and fat loss, while fiber promotes cardiovascular health and curbs hunger.

On the other hand, he also suggests having a hearty post-workout meal that would aid muscle recovery. And what’s a meal without a dessert? The star doesn’t want his village to abandon desserts for fitness. Just like everything must balance out in the end, an occasional sweet should satisfy cravings without causing trouble.

Diet and nutrition are big parts of one’s fitness journey. Ensuring the right kind of plan is just as important as charting a well-planned workout. With Schwarzenegger’s advice, one wouldn’t have anything to lose and still get to eat healthy as a bonus.

For his diet, the former bodybuilder starts his day with some yogurt and granola and includes a lot of plant-based protein and soups.

Arnold Schwarzenegger follows a mostly vegan diet

From veggie burgers to lentils and soups, Schwarzenegger’s diet over the years has evolved from that of a strength-training athlete to wholesome and hearty. At 76, the Austrian Oak keeps up with a mostly vegan diet, where he doesn’t cut off meat or dairy entirely but tries to include more plant-based options.

Yet, after all these options and advice, Schwarzenegger always ends his segment on the same note. No matter how hard one tries to crack the code, there’s no one diet or workout plan to rule it all. Everything must be customized or evolved into something more personally suited for every individual. And while that would take some trial and error, the star is always willing to give out free tips for those in need of guidance.