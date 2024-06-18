Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Pump Club Editor Celebrates Father’s Day With an Emotional Note

For many, Father’s Day was a day of memories and a tinge of sadness as they remembered their paternal figures in various ways. In a special edition of The Pump Club, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s team wished readers on the occasion and issued a lengthy note.

Editor Adam Bornstein took over the one-of-a-kind edition for the day to recount his experiences with his late father, who passed away last year due to brain cancer. Schwarzenegger thought it would be a good idea to open the stage for his fellow editor to talk about the importance of the day and share some thoughts.

Having lost several friends and family members himself, Schwarzenegger’s message to Bornstein was simple – those who pass away stay with their loved ones no matter what. Seeking comfort in this thought, he mulled over his experience with expressing emotions and feelings.

Recalling how his father taught him to be vulnerable in life, Bornstein revealed how he’d write messages for his father in his gym during his illness. While he used to be teased for being ‘soft’ during his childhood, he eventually learned that it was his superpower.

“Masculinity doesn’t necessitate making noise or tearing people down. It’s about leaving a positive impact that can be felt, and not being afraid to challenge boundaries that hold back progress.”

Even though Bornstein revealed that his father wasn’t enthused about expressing his emotions, he knew he had to teach the next generation. And now that the editor understood his father’s stance, he recalled Schwarzenegger’s words on the occasion.

“…like Arnold said when he accepted the LA Holocaust Museum Award: Each new generation offers the opportunity for change.”

His father left behind a legacy of priceless lessons and observations that Bornstein often writes about. He wanted readers to learn from his mistakes and shortcomings as compensation for learning to express. After all, he believed that nothing could beat the feeling of being yourself in a society struggling to find authenticity.

Arnold Schwarzenegger as a doting father through the ages

Arnold has five children in total, whom he equally loves and expresses his pride and joy towards. He has four children with his former wife Maria Shriver, and one son from an external affair. They all have stayed amicable and have often visited and interacted with him both online and offline.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is a NY Times Bestselling Author, Christina Schwarzenegger is a movie producer, Patrick Schwarzenegger is a Hollywood star, and Christopher Schwarzenegger is his youngest son who recently graduated. Meanwhile, his other son, Joseph Baena, has followed in his footsteps in bodybuilding and fitness. All in all, Schwarzenegger has paved the path for his legacy to shine through his children, whom he adores.