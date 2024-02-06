Arnold Schwarzenegger Kids: Career, Accomplishments, Family

Arnold Schwarzenegger has lived many lives in one, with multiple careers and dreams. After achieving countless titles and awards, the 76-year-old now leaves behind his legacy and successors in the form of his family.

Schwarzenegger was married to journalist Maria Shriver before separating in 2011. The couple has four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. The star’s fifth son, Joseph Baena, came from an affair during his marriage. Currently, almost all of them are involved in the movie industry in some way or another.

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Arnold’s eldest daughter, 34-year-old Katherine, is a New York Times best-selling author, mother to two daughters, and the wife of Hollywood star Chris Pratt. While she isn’t directly involved with the industry, she has made multiple appearances on the red carpet alongside her husband and father. She now focuses on making content surrounding motherhood, familial relationships, and the unspoken struggles that could come with them.

Christina Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger’s second-to-eldest daughter, Christina, is a producer and actress. She often accompanies her star father to events surrounding his charitable ventures while making movies about causes she’s passionate about. Her recent movie, ‘Take Your Pills: Xanax’ focuses on the misuse of mental health drugs.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Taking the acting legacy forward, Patrick is an actor who has featured in various movies and TV series, including ‘The Terminal List’ alongside brother-in-law Chris Pratt and his recent blockbuster success ‘Gen V’—a spin-off of the popular Amazon Prime series ‘The Boys.’

Christopher Schwarzenegger

The youngest of four siblings, Christopher, recently graduated from the University of Michigan. Although he keeps most of his life private, he surprised the world with a dramatic weight loss after struggling with body issues.

Joseph Baena

The star’s son from an extramarital affair, Joseph Baena, grew up donning many hats for a dream career. After graduating from Pepperdine University, the 26-year-old took to building a career as a real estate agent with Aria Properties. He also harbored an interest in Hollywood, wanting to step into his father’s shoes. After a few movies, he developed an interest in fitness and now churns out bodybuilding content regularly.

Often compared to his father in terms of looks and physique, Baena also takes on his father when it comes to choosing multiple career paths. He recently took a liking to DJ-ing and even attempted to break a leg on the dance floor after his brief stint with the reality show ‘Dancing With The Stars.’

Arnold’s children reflect his life choices and mannerisms in many ways. At 76, the Hollywood icon maintains an easygoing relationship with all of them, whether doting on Katherine and her kids or encouraging Baena and his ventures. Fans love to see the Terminator actor have a great time with his family.