“As Big of a Threat... as Obesity”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes a Surprising Revelation About Loneliness

Former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger is back with a finding that might surprise many. In the latest edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger notes how loneliness can be a massive health threat to many individuals.

The seven-time Olympia, in his newsletter, while citing a research study, remarks that loneliness could be as bad as being obese. And things just get worse with age.

“As you age, loneliness could be as big of a threat to your health as obesity. (And that’s saying a lot because obesity is a big threat.)”

According to Mira Health, obesity is the fourth most common health condition, after heart disease, cancer, and chronic lower respiratory diseases, in the United States. In another study, it was found that

“loneliness increases your odds of death by 26 percent in any given year.”

So, what’s the solution to it? The research that Arnold cited found that people with good social connections and support networks had a reduced mortality risk. These findings were independent of factors like smoking, high BP, or gender.

Also, in one of the longest-running studies on happiness (more than 80 years), it was found that social connections matter more than anything else, including wealth and achievements. So, positive and connected relationships help one stay happy. They also help us stay healthy while increasing our life span.

Good relationships come with having friends who are positive toward you. They are there to help and tell you what’s right and wrong. But such friendships take time. As per some studies, it can take more than 40 hours to connect, which becomes tough as one ages. But, worry not, as the Terminator actor has some practical and proven solutions for this, too.

Arnold Schwarzenegger notes three practices to develop worthy friendships. The first is curiosity: taking an interest in knowing someone or getting to know the things they like to do helps a lot. The second is intention: while getting to know someone, the conversation that takes place should be heart-to-heart and open. The last is habit: schedule doing things that both enjoy or create rituals that build the foundation of friendship.

While making connections improves your health, it also helps with your self-esteem and adds years to your life. The Austrian Oak explained this part in detail in one of his previous editions of his newsletter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about how making connections can add seven years to your life

In one of the earlier editions, Arnold Schwarzenegger noted that a review of 148 studies found that people with stronger social relationships tend to live longer by seven years. While making connections is important, the quality of the relationship also plays a critical role.

While exercising, eating a proper diet, and getting good sleep are essential for a good, long, and healthy life, having long conversations and spending quality time with your friends and close ones also play a critical role in living a happy and fulfilling life.