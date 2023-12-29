“Helping Others Is One of the Best Things You Can Do…”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals a Unique Way to Stay Happy and Live Longer

In just one year, with the help of his newsletter, Arnold Schwarzenegger has built a community that awaits his words of wisdom daily. The village members, as he calls them, also share their experiences and achievements with him. In the last two editions of his newsletter, Schwarzenegger has offered his 600,000 followers a unique way to stay happy and live longer.

Advertisement

In yesterday’s edition of Arnold’s Pump Club, Schwarzenegger writes how helping others brings immense happiness. With the help of research, Arnold mentioned that helping others also benefits the benefactor.

“Research suggests that helping others is one of the best things you can do for your health and happiness.“

Advertisement

Giving or helping others activates the same part of the brain as eating a pizza. The brain’s reward center activates during these activities. And it releases feel-good chemicals like dopamine. So, this becomes the reason one feels happy after doing an act of kindness.

After analysis of 27 studies that were done on more than 4000 participants, it was found that acts of kindness, which can range from donating time and money to assisting to benefit others, boost well-being.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cz5E7BSrSN9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While it is now established that helping others gives happiness to the benefactor, these are not the only benefits of lending someone a hand. With the help of a couple of studies, Arnold Schwarzenegger notes that helping also strengthens your social networks and reduces early mortality rates.

“One study suggests that helping others can reduce early mortality rates by 22 percent compared to those who don’t engage in acts of kindness.“

Advertisement

Interacting with others improves self-esteem while also leading to more connections. The happiness of helping others, combined with the happiness of communicating with new people, helps promote a longer lifespan.

Arnold Schwarzenegger cites a way to add seven years to your life

The Austrian Oak, in today’s edition of the newsletter, discloses how one can live longer. And the answer should not sound surprising by now. Arnold mentions that a review of 148 studies found that people with stronger social relationships tend to live longer. The quantity and quality of the relationship also play a crucial role in this.

“People with strong social relationships are associated with living up to 7 years longer.”

Although exercising and taking care of one’s diet are important for a healthy life, talking to a friend face-to-face or on a phone call with a cup of coffee in your hand is almost equally crucial to living a long life. And while enjoying your life and taking care of your health is critical, don’t forget to help those in need.