“Best Way To Improve…”: Former Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Foods That Act As Gut Healer

7-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his newsletter, Arnold’s Pump Club,’ once wrote, ‘Probiotics are not bad but rather arbitrary.’ In addition to this, speaking of improved gut health, Arnold writes in his recent newsletter that probiotics might be a supplement favorite; however, they might not be the best for your stomach or gut.

“If you want better gut health, eating a wide variety of foods could be the best way to improve your microbiome.”

Moreover, Arnold cites that recent studies have proved that including more fruits, herbs, fiber, and vegetables in your diet is one of the best and quickest ways to improve your gut health. The human microbiome consists of trillions of microbes in the intestinal tracts.

“When you feed them the right foods, they can support a healthier immune system, increase the natural production of vitamins and minerals, aid digestion, absorb nutrients, and improve overall well-being.”

Furthermore, in the research conducted, scientists analyzed more than 1,600 people for a decade, and the results showed that people who ate more fiber had a better digestive system than the rest. They seemed to feel better than usual and gained less weight over the years.

Therefore, Arnold suggests feeding your microbes what they require to improve your gut health. He suggests including whole grains, bananas, greens, onions, garlic, soybeans, artichokes, nuts, seeds, yogurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut in your diet for a better and healthier gut.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests a diet hack for a healthier lifestyle

One of the common misconceptions about weight loss basics is to adopt a diet where you cut down on consumption to see results. However, the Austrian Oak, Arnold, differs from this opinion.

In another edition of his newsletter, the icon stated that the best diet is one where we add healthier ingredients rather than reducing the quantity of the food itself. Adding more proteins to pre-existing meals like meat, cheese, and fiber like fruits and vegetables helps to go the trick.

Furthermore, Arnold states that these foods make you feel fuller and reduce cravings. A wholesome post-workout meal is also integral and helps with muscle recovery.

As a fitness freak, Schwarzenegger believes diet and nutrition add to the foundation of a healthy life. Thus, ensuring the right type of diet is as important as choosing the right kind of workout.