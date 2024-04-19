Bodybuilding Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger Sheds Light on a New Method to Discover Colon Cancer in Early Stage

10/26/19 3:05:19 PM — Los Angeles, CA, U.S.A. — Portrait of Arnold Schwarzenegger who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger returns in his iconic role along with Linda Hamilton in the direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Portrait shot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: RH 138334 Terminator 10/26/2019 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] XXX TERMINATOR324.JPG USA CA

Colon cancer is characterized by cell proliferation that originates in the colon, a section of the large intestine. This kind of cancer has a 50% cure rate, with over 200,000 patients each year in the United States. Because prevention is better than cure, Arnold Schwarzenegger advises his village members in his recent newsletter on how to identify this cancer early.

The Austrian Oak further notes that colon cancer is difficult to diagnose in its early stages. A recent study cited by the former bodybuilder provides a glimmer of optimism for the method, as he states:

“New research suggests that bacteria in your mouth could be a new way to discover colon cancer.”

Schwarzenegger finds relief in the discovery as the ailment is on the rise among young people. He mentions colon cancer cases in those under the age of 50 have skyrocketed in the last 15 years.

Early identification of colon cancer is an effective procedure. The Austrian Oak further asserts that colonoscopy and surgery are the sole two diagnostic modalities. The purpose of a colonoscopy is to let a medical professional inspect the inside of the patient’s large intestine or colon. But in light of the recent research that Schwarzenegger emphasizes, all of these procedures may be set aside.

“A specific subspecies of the bacteria Fusobacterium nucleatum was linked to colon cancer growth and progression. It could help detect and develop new methods to target the bacteria to fight cancer.”

However, according to a limited study, such bacteria may also create an environment in one’s colon for cancer cells to develop. But, for the time being, a simple mouth slab can be used as a sample to detect this sickness in its early stages rather than undergo an uncomfortable colonoscopy procedure.

Therefore, Schwarzenegger always opts for a more natural approach to treating any illness. Out of these natural processes, the former bodybuilder prefers sunlight a lot. Natural sunlight can not only provide vitamin D but also cure many diseases. However, it can also be blocked by one’s body fat, which is something that the Austrian Oak is concerned about.

Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils the ultimate Vitamin D blocker

Obesity is the source of many problems from which an individual may suffer. Also included on the list of issues is the fact that fat serves as a vitamin D blocker. Due to this, most people are certain they would not be able to access the beneficial effects of the vitamin. As these benefits include the prevention of cancer cell growth and enhancement of bone health, this issue is much more concerning.

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes on to say that a lack of vitamin D might cause a person to have multiple other health issues. Several studies also suggest that this can result in bone discomfort, fractures, muscular pain, and overall body weakness. To avoid these ailments, the Terminator actor suggests having a body mass index above 25.

As these levels might vary from person to person, the former bodybuilder recommends that his ‘village’ members consult a doctor. Therefore, an individual’s overall health can improve if they address and implement Schwarzenegger’s recommendations to lead a healthier life.