Globally, a lot of people struggle with obesity. The combination of this body fat and other factors makes it very difficult for the body to absorb certain nutrients. Arnold Schwarzenegger notes in his newsletter that the same fat in the body also blocks vitamin D’s maximal absorption.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient. The nutrient has many benefits, including strengthening bones and even reducing cancer cell growth. Given that a person can get enough vitamin D from only three minutes of sunlight, it might seem quite doable.

Having said that, studies have shown that this substance is fat-soluble, meaning that individuals with a high body fat percentage would store vitamin D in their fat cells. This nutrient’s concealment causes worryingly low levels to circulate in the blood.

People who are overweight have a harder time meeting the requirements to keep their blood vitamin D levels high. Even Schwarzenegger highlights it:

“Research suggests that maintaining lower body fat could help you get the most out of your Vitamin D intake.”

The VITAL experiment, a research study brought to light by the Austrian Oak, found that two groups of people who needed vitamin D supplements had very varied outcomes. Supplementation seems to reduce the chance of cancer mortality and autoimmune illness in those with leaner bodies.

This research demonstrated that being overweight is associated with decreased absorption of vitamin D and a host of other health problems. Schwarzenegger further highlights his viewpoint:

“The protective effects of Vitamin D showed up for people in a healthy weight range, but those benefits disappeared for participants with a body mass index above 25.”

Schwarzenegger encouraged his ‘village’ to have a lower body fat percentage and advised them to understand their bodies better. Vitamin D needs vary from person to person; therefore, the Austrian Oak recommends getting one’s levels evaluated by a doctor before starting any supplementation regime.

Arnold Schwarzenegger exposes the truth behind vitamin D supplements

Taking these vitamin D supplements without knowing the proper dosages might harm one’s health. Because everyone has differing needs for this particular vitamin, Arnold Schwarzenegger has made this a point. According to the ex-bodybuilder, vitamin D is greatly exaggerated in the fitness industry due to the many myths surrounding it.

He advises his followers to take a more natural approach to getting the nutrients, saying that eating fatty fish, fish oil, and even simply some time (3 minutes) in the sun would do the trick. The Terminator actor also explains that our blood levels of the vitamin must be between 12 ng/ml and 15 ng/ml for it to have any effect. However, according to the Austrian Oak, these amounts over 15 ng/ml won’t be exhibiting any more beneficial impacts.