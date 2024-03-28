Chris Bumstead Admits Struggling to Slow Down and Catch Up on ‘Life Before Baby’

Significant life changes always demand time and mental pressure to cope with. For an icon like Chris Bumstead, who amassed several fans across the globe with his 10/10 physique and champion mindset, a big change only adds to the lively career. His life has lately been a rollercoaster, with all the events and partnerships. Now that he’s almost ready to hold his baby daughter, he admitted how he had been feeling mentally on Instagram.

Attached with a post portraying his life lately, Bumstead penned a note about how he had been feeling before his baby came in. The photos featured his partner Courtney King, his dog Pudson, and some candid photos and videos of him. These glimpses captured him performing various activities in and around his house.

Bumstead and King announced they were expecting a baby together late last year around Thanksgiving. Since then, he went on to win his fifth Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title, collaborating with various bodybuilders like Ramon Dino and Ryan J. Terry, and traveled to the US, Brazil, and more. All while juggling his role as a soon-to-be dad.

While slowing down was necessary for him to just enjoy the process, he admitted that it had gotten difficult for him. Having a functional business and a physically demanding career meant he couldn’t take a break when he needed to.

“Life before baby gets here.

Taking time to slow down has been difficult for me this year and it’s really hard for me to connect when I’m on the go too much.”

However, he revealed he was trying his best to tackle tough obstacles now so he can be fully present for his daughter when she comes. He soaked in the little moments as he navigated through new milestones and chapters in his life. During these experiences, he made an adorable observation.

“…when you are actually able to slow down you realize your favorite moments might be as simple as seeing a reflection in your car of your pregnant wife and dog sleeping on the way home from the gym.”

Bumstead has always maintained how his family was a priority over everything, including his career. In an old conversation, he discussed his excitement of fatherhood and honest take on his sport. Amidst all this, he had only one goal that wasn’t about bodybuilding.

Chris Bumstead wants to be the best dad

In a candid conversation with podcast host Patrick-Bet David, Bumstead opened up about his feelings, mental health, partner, and many other aspects of life. During this, one of the things he firmly believed in was keeping his family first over everything else. This thought process included his stint as a bodybuilding icon.

As an elite bodybuilder, the risks of his sport weren’t a secret to him. When Davis asked him about his medical routine and health check-up status, Bumstead admitted that he was aware that bodybuilding wasn’t a permanent gig. For him, the only goal in life was to be the best dad to his child. And that demanded him to be safe and healthy for as long as he could.