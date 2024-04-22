Chris Bumstead Sends His Congratulations as Helen Maroulis Creates History Ahead of Paris Olympics 2024

The audience at Pennsylvania State University witnessed history in the making as Helen Maroulis became the first female US wrestler to make it to the Olympic Games three times. Aware of the Maroulis’ milestone, Chris Bumstead, the five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique winner, congratulated the soon-to-be three-time Olympian on Instagram.

Cbum is from Canada, but he never misses out on sending his best wishes to his American friends. While Helen Maroulis might not be his closest friend, her achievement is unique. Bumstead acknowledges that it takes a lot of hard work to go to the Olympics. Team USA posted the wrestler’s feat, and Bumstead shared it on his Instagram story, writing:

“@helen_maroulis headed to the Olympics for the 3rd time”

Getting to the Olympic trials was not easy for Maroulis. She got into a car accident that made her fall into deep sickness for two weeks. However, the wrestler was determined to get to the Paris Olympics, so she never stopped her training.

On Saturday, the American wrestler faced two-time world medalist Jacarra Winchester as they dueled for the ticket to Paris. A best-of-three scenario decided the match, with Maroulis emerging victorious over her opponent.

The wrestler has gone through many hurdles to achieve the feats, as has Bumstead. The Canadian bodybuilder has conquered the Olympia scene for five consecutive years, but he has also changed his champion mentality many times during this course.

Chris Bumstead’s unshattered determination to compete

While many people try to get the work done as easily as possible, Chris Bumstead never fears taking on a challenge. The bodybuilder has inspired many people during his journey, as he has dominated the Olympia scene for the past five years. However, during his path to success, he has kept a strict mindset along with his stern physical routine.

In his Instagram video, Cbum reveals that he has changed his champion mentality over 100 times. The bodybuilder shares that unwavering confidence is never good, and the fear ahead of the competition will never fade away. However, quitting is never an option, and one has to always keep pushing themselves forward. Bumstead also shares that neither winning nor losing matters as long as an individual is giving their best to try to achieve their goals.