“Already Pushing Me…”: Chris Bumstead Makes an Adorable Confession About Baby Bum’s Arrival

Chris Bumstead is undoubtedly a stellar athlete, however, he has set himself apart for his champion mindset and constant hunger to get better at his art. After winning five Mr. Olympia trophies in a row, the Canadian has often been open about prioritizing family over everything else. And now that he’s all set to welcome his daughter, his life is already taking a turn for the better.

Bumstead has always been vocal and informal on his socials, often sharing glimpses of his life in the form of photos or videos. Recently, he uploaded a mirror selfie talking about his current lifestyle and workout routine changing as he waits for his daughter.

With Olympia prep in full swing, the bodybuilding icon hasn’t taken time off to unwind or miss a day at the gym. Crediting his child for his passion and undying spirit, he confessed that things had taken a turn even before the birth of his baby girl.

“Me taking no days off thinking our baby girl is going to come soon. She’s not even born yet and already pushing me to be better…”

Meanwhile, baby Bum has been taking her sweet time to arrive, and Bumstead’s partner, Courtney King, enjoys updating fans on her pregnancy. Being 42 weeks in, King has expressed amusement at the delay while Bumstead reasoned with the situation.



Comparing her delay with his habit of being late on various occasions, he shared a philosophical view on the situation about delays and timing. In the same breath, he also announced his plans to release his merchandise line on 24th April.

“I’d say she’s late, but being the king of being late myself I prefer the philosophical view that: whenever you show up is exactly when you were meant to.”

Bodybuilding set aside, it’s no secret that Bumstead enjoys the anticipation of waiting to be a dad. Since family came first for him always, he wasn’t shy to admit that he was ready to give up everything to be a father.

Chris Bumstead has his priorities set

The five-time Mr. Olympia Classic Physique champion has made quite a name in the industry for having one of the most aesthetic physiques. While he believes he could pull off more titles, there was more to his to-do list than just grabbing the golds.

In a conversation with Patrick-Bet David, he talked about how he would never risk his life or push for bodybuilding at the cost of his family’s joy. He knew he had to be safe and healthy for them, and if that came at the cost of the number of titles won, he wouldn’t hesitate to give up on those. His lifelong dream has always been to be the best father a child could have, and now with his daughter coming in, life has changed for the better for Bumstead.