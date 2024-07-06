Chris Bumstead Teases Participation in a New Bodybuilding Category Next Year to “Beat Derek Lunsford”

Chris Bumstead has been one of the most popular bodybuilders this year not only for his five consecutive Mr. Olympia Classic Physique titles but also for his personal life joys. The new dad welcomed his daughter recently and has been navigating through all the changes like a pro. But what’s more in store for him once his prep for the upcoming Olympia begins?

Sitting down with coach Hany Rambod on his podcast, ‘The Truth’, he opened up on various aspects of his life, from old to new, and future goals. Now that he already has a bunch of successful business ventures up and running for him, along with a supportive partner, Courtney King, he’s an unstoppable force for the coming months.

Rambod spoke about how the two of them had been preparing the bodybuilder with a set workout plan. Amongst other things, he spoke about how their current focus was to bulk Bumstead up to a certain weight.

“We got to load you up so we can bring you down. So it’s going to be a good time.”

Currently, with a newborn and several business commitments to handle, Bumstead has just been trying his best to accomplish all of his duties. The Olympia prep seems to be more relaxed for him this season since his priorities have shifted, but from the looks of his physique so far, things could still play up in his favor.

However, as they wrapped up the hour-long podcast, Rambod was in the mood to joke about Bumstead’s bulking phase. Asking him if he’d be up for going beyond 300 lbs to compete in the Open category next season, he was greeted with a sarcastic answer by the icon.

“I’m absolutely going to get to 300 lbs and compete in the open next year and beat Derek Lunsford.”

Rambod laughed heartily, understanding the humor behind the bold declaration that Bumstead had just aired. While it might be an ongoing gag at this point to see if the Canadian would ever try and participate in another category, he had made things very clear prior.

Chris Bumstead has developed a different set of priorities now

Five consecutive titles is not an easy feat to achieve, and yet, Bumstead’s dominance on stage with his chiseled physique always making waves on the internet would suggest effortlessness. He had to cross several hurdles, both mental and physical, to get to the position that he reigns at right now. And yet, he still feels that there’s more to life than just bodybuilding.

In an old conversation with podcast host Patrick-Bet David, he talked about his plans and wanting to be a good father. One of his declarations back then came in when he was asked about his future priorities. Making it clear, he admitted that he wouldn’t be keen on chasing more titles if he couldn’t keep his family on top of anything else.