“Didn’t Really Feel Much”: Chris Bumstead Admits to Working on Expressing his Feelings After Olympia Win to Chris Williamson

Chris Bumstead contributed a lot more to the fitness world than just workout routines, since his story inspired many aspiring bodybuilders to embark on their own journey. However, fans love him for his honesty and self-awareness. That love is reflected in his recent collaboration with Chris Williamson.

Bumstead has often been transparent about his mental health and how he overcame many of his emotional hurdles. In their previous podcast, which grew extremely popular, Williamson had a detailed talk on his backstory and mental breakdowns. This was their second meeting, where they worked out and talked about feelings.

Assembled at the Elev8tion Fitness Gym in Miami, Bumstead guided Williamson through various exercises as they talked about his journey. The goal was to work on calves and arms. Across various life updates that the bodybuilder discussed, he admitted something he learned about emotions and feelings.

Since he began winning the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique category, Bumstead has confessed that he has struggled to feel anything strongly. Finding the experience alarming, he immediately decided to work on expressing his feelings and emotions. But that demanded a lot of mental work.

“For five years after I won the Olympia, I didn’t really feel much. I was like, I need to fix this.”

Bumstead revealed that he only began learning how to feel when he gradually tried talking it out with loved ones. The safety net of having someone he knew would stick around made it easy for him. Comparing it with meditation, he pointed out that just like thoughts are meant to be accepted and passed on, feelings are meant to be understood and expressed.

“You’re allowing your body to do it normally and then feeling safe to express it out loud to another person.”

Bumstead has often credited his partner, Courtney King, and his loved ones for standing by him during tough times. It is no secret that King has been his ride-or-die, supporting him through his mental and physical breakdowns. He previously talked about this on Williamson’s podcast.

Chris Bumstead credits partner, Courtney King for helping him rise

Bumstead has always been full of gratitude for his partner, King, since the beginning of their relationship. Soon-to-be parents, the couple often set goals online with their thoughts, opinions, and love for one another. In a previous podcast with Williamson, the Canadian finally came clean on why he loved his partner and was eternally grateful to her.

Recalling his lowest point after his autoimmune disease came to light, he talked about the time he broke down on his bathroom floor. Not only did King approach him and stay put, but she also encouraged him to express his feelings by making a safety net. As he bawled his eyes out, he was only met with love and empathy, which changed the trajectory of his mental health. Now that he’s on his way to becoming a dad, he hopes to keep up with this journey with even more positive outcomes.