Discovering Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Workout of the Week: A Method to Build Mass and Strength

At the age of 76, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s many purposes is to help his fellow fitness enthusiasts stay fit and healthy. An inspiration to many, the former bodybuilder invariably shares tips on how to improve health and diet routines through his newsletter.

This time around, Arnold has written an interesting section in his newsletter, which is the workout of the week. Through this, he suggests his followers use these workout routines to witness changes in their bodies. Arnold created this full-body workout to push your body to its absolute limit.

One might think full-body training isn’t worth it. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger proves it wrong and states that these types of workouts are more challenging than any others that you must have tried.

Every muscle group in your body will benefit from Arnold’s workout plan. To start the Arnold-recommended workout, all you need is a barbell or a pair of dumbbells. The workout is as mentioned below.

Barbell or dumbbell clean and press:

Grab a moderate set of dumbbell weights or a barbell with weights that you can accommodate. With a tight core, stand up and pull the weights into a front rack position. Bend and lock your knees, and then stand straight. After which, you pull the weight upward. Allow your shoulders to lock the weight out above your head. Reverse this movement and complete 4 sets with 5 reps each.

Barbell or dumbbell bent-over row:

Hinge your hips with a flattened back, allowing your hips to go behind your heels. For the weights you use (dumbbell or barbell), the dumbbell should be by your thighs, or the barbell should be hanging in front. Ensure to keep the weights away from your ears while doing it. Once you’re set, lower the weight and do 8 sets with 6–8 reps.

Barbell or dumbbell squat:

Lift the dumbbells at your collarbone with your palms facing inward. Send your hips back, with your chest upright, into a squat position. Once you are in position, push through with your heels back to standing and repeat the motion. Arnold suggests completing 3 sets with reps of 10, 8, and 6.

Barbell or dumbbell chest press:

A workout familiar to all. In this exercise, you need to lie on a flat bench with the dumbbells or barbell up above your chest with your arms firmly straight. With the elbows below your shoulder, slowly lower the weights towards your chest. Before pushing the weights away, feel a stretch across your chest. Repeat this for 3 sets with 10, 8, and 6 reps, respectively.

Straight-leg barbell or dumbbell deadlift:

Use a pair of dumbbells in either hand or a barbell by holding it in front. Bend your hips and your back until your torso reaches horizontal or just above. Keep your knees straight or slightly bent if you lose balance.

Squeeze your lats and stand straight, pushing the ground with your feet. Take deep breaths, reverse the movement, and continue the exercise for 3 sets with 10 reps each.

Barbell curls:

Begin this exercise with the barbell hanging in front. Your palm should be kept facing upwards, while your elbows should be tightly close to your waist. Bring the barbell up. Ensure to keep your shoulders perfectly back and upright. Complete this workout for 3 sets with 10 reps each for maximum output.

Lying triceps extension: 3 x 10

Set the dumbells above your chest by lying on a flat bench. Allow the weights to dip behind your head and bend your elbows. Ensure your elbows don’t move, and reverse this movement. A set of 3 with 10 reps is what Arnold suggests for this workout.

Seated calf raises: 4 x 10

Sit on a bench, and keep a weight plate on the floor to rest your toes on it. After this, place a dumbbell on your knees and lift your heel as high as you can. Take a pause, and then lower your heels. Complete this last workout with 4 sets of 10 reps each.

You might notice changes right away once you finish Arnold’s suggested entire full-body workout. Even though the entire workout might be tiring, one could achieve greater results in less time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger let’s in on the secret to maintaining a healthy life

During the podcast ‘Pardon My Take,’ the Austrian Oak took a trip down memory lane and discussed the good old days. With his debut in bodybuilding and initial years gaining momentum as an icon, he had a lot of strength to achieve it all.

Furthermore, Arnold Schwarzenegger came into the world of fitness through powerlifting at 15, joined the Austrian powerlifting team, and soon switched to bodybuilding at the tender age of 19. Grinding in the gym with intense exercises and going for long runs at the beach for cardio, he had a lot of fun preparing for his dream.

Nonetheless, he admits that consistent exercise is the key to maintaining a quality life. While it helps to maintain a calm mind, body, and soul, it also helps to boost cognitive health.