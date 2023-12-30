“Feel Like King Kong”: At 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Pulling Off 700 Lbs Deadlift During Prime

Arnold Schwarzenegger has defied age throughout his senior years. Juggling between Hollywood, politics, and fitness, the star has never regretted biting more than he could chew. Even at 76, he takes every challenge with a smile and a champion attitude. That’s why, in his newsletter and book, Schwarzenegger often talks of being useful through one’s activities.

During a conversation on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, Schwarzenegger reminisced about the good old days. Back when the former bodybuilder was just starting, he recalled having a lot of zeal and strength to achieve everything he wanted.

At 15, Schwarzenegger’s introduction to strength sports began in the form of powerlifting. Joining the local Austrian powerlifting team, he soon transitioned to bodybuilding till he turned 19. Running along the beach for a good dose of cardio, working out with immense intensity, and having fun while living his dreams—young Arnie had the strength to do it all.

“It really is a great feeling, you know, to be strong. It’s a great feeling to have energy. I was running every day in the deep sand before working out, sometimes after working out, and you just feel like, you know, King Kong.”

Revealing some jaw-dropping facts about himself, Schwarzenegger even admitted that he could deadlift almost 700 lbs, bench over 500 lbs, and squat over 600 lbs. His experience in powerlifting gave him an upper hand at workouts that demanded strength. And it made him feel great at the time.

“Do something physical, you know, where you train really hard. It doesn’t just have to be bodybuilding. Anything, where you exert, and you do something that you feel like really productive.”

At an age where one would happily spend their years relaxing and lying still, Schwarzenegger redefines being in one’s 70s in a way no one could. Hitting the gym regularly, he believes workouts and consistent mobility give a new color to life. Gone are the days when workouts were only meant for bodybuilders. Exercise is now the key to maintaining the mind, body, and soul.

Even now, in his newsletter, Schwarzenegger has spoken about the link between consistent exercise and cognitive health. And while one should take into account multiple factors that could affect brain health, daily exercise does help improve the quality of life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about preventing cognitive decline with exercise

One may underestimate the power of a 30-minute walk and its effects on the body. But Schwarzenegger is here to highlight it. The former bodybuilder reported that simply having a few hours of low-intensity exercises every week does wonders for the brain.

With brain diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s on the rise, the power of low-intensity cardio is being slept on. Generally, exercise increases blood flow to the brain. If done consistently over some time, one’s sure to notice changes.