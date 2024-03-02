“Enjoy It, Because This Is the Last Time”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Once Unveiled How He Tricked Sergio Olivia to Win His First Mr. Olympia

When any topic of Arnold Schwarzenegger comes up, a simple four-letter term adequately describes him: GOAT. However, during his time as a professional bodybuilder, the Austrian Oak saw intense competition. And once he recalled his competition with the Cuban-American icon Sergio Oliva, who was even considered to be Schwarzenegger’s nemesis.

When Arnold competed in Mr. Olympia in 1969, he and Sergio Oliva engaged in a great battle. That was Oliva’s final year as Mr. Olympia, and he crushed the competition as The Myth’s genetics were beyond comparison. It was also the year that Arnold Schwarzenegger finished in second place, and they immediately became huge rivals.

The Austrian Oak and The Myth went head-to-head in one of the most exciting Mr. Olympias, according to a video released on YouTube. In 1969, Schwarzenegger lost against Oliva, and the bodybuilder gave his rival a bittersweet compliment:

“I gave him a big kiss on stage and I said enjoy it, because this is the last time.”

Arnold was no different from any other bodybuilder. He constantly monitored his competitors. Although Oliva was a formidable force, Schwarzenegger managed to upset the then-reigning Mr. Olympia in the 1970 edition by finding a loophole. Sergio was on another level from a genetic perspective; however, Arnold performed a significant psychological game:

“We were doing pose off after pose off, and then I said to him I think it’s enough. I think they must know by now, who is going to be the winner, and he says you’re right. And then he walked off and then pointed at him like he’s giving up.”

The 1970 Mr. Olympia was won by Schwarzenegger, ending Oliva’s supremacy, thanks to his psychological game. After that, Oliva never won another title. The dominance of Arnold began after that, as he won six consecutive Mr. Olympias from 1970 to 1975, before capping off his reign in 1980 with his seventh and last crown.

Arnold Schwarzenegger recalling his first title loss

It just stings to come in second place. As they narrowly lose out on the big title, every athlete goes through these emotional roller coasters. In 1969, Arnold Schwarzenegger had a similar experience when he competed in his first Mr. Olympia, losing to Sergio Oliva. But instead of wallowing in self-pity, the bodybuilding star embraced his shortcomings.

Arnold got to where he is now by maintaining a champion mentality and promising himself that he would constantly improve upon his previous efforts. One of his greatest talents has always been being honest with himself and finding ways to turn his weaknesses into strengths.