Chris Bumstead Expresses His Gratitude Towards Training With a Heartfelt Note

Elite bodybuilders have always maintained how tough the sport can be and the thrill of the challenge that it presents. Chris Bumstead shared similar sentiments recently as he amps up his training for the upcoming Mr. Olympia.ā

This year, the Canadian bodybuilder was blessed with one of the biggest gifts of his life – he and his partner welcomed their daughter, Bradley Bumstead. Naturally, with this change, the new dad also had to go through several hurdles that came with first-time parenting.

In the meantime, Bumstead also had to juggle several businesses that demanded a lot of international travel. This includes a newly built fitness space by his brand, Raw Nutrition, that had people interact with the bodybuilder in a seminar.

As a result, things have been quite chaotic for Bumstead, who has been trying his best to find a balance in his life. He has often been vocal about not getting to spend quality time with his family, which he tries to compensate for by taking some days off occasionally.

Still, throughout this, if there’s one thing on Bumstead’s schedule that has remained constant through all the storms, it has been his training.

“For the love of doing hard sh*t.”

With the Classic Physique championship coming up at Mr. Olympia, Bumstead is gradually progressing towards his ultimate form. Yet, it’s never easy to be the best at something, and for a change, the bodybuilder is grateful for the challenge.

“Training feels like a saving grace in an era where everything is so easily accessible, but the gains remain ever so elusive and therefore even more rewarding…”

This year might witness some of the toughest competitors go head-to-head on the Classic Physique stage, with several athletes bringing in their best. Bumstead initially had an ongoing stage rivalry with Brazilian hunk Ramon Dino, but now a new challenger has risen to face them both.

Chris Bumstead set to face the Dutch Oak, Wesley Vissers

The Arnold Classic this year saw the emergence of a new Classic Physique star on the roster, who managed to stun everyone with his conditioning. Wesley Vissers went up against the challenger Ramon Dino to flaunt what was probably the most competitive physique on stage.

After his emergence and victory earlier this year, fans are keen to see how the Dutch Oak would fare against the reigning champion. So far, both Vissers and Bumstead are looking promising with their off-season build stunning fans. Still, one might have to nitpick their way through details to see who could top the other at the competition.