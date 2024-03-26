“Exciting Times for You Two!”: Bodybuilding World Celebrates as the Arrival of Baby Chris Bumstead Reaches ‘Peak Week’

Just a few months from now, Baby Bumstead will be here. Her father, Chris Bumstead, recently took to Instagram before the baby’s homecoming to compose a heartfelt message. His fiancee, Courtney King, is once again the recipient of this touching message that he has shared online, attracting many fans as well as top athletes in this process.

The power couple is expecting their baby girl to arrive soon. The two have dedicated plenty of social media posts for their to-be-born child, including the most recent one on Chris Bumstead’s official Instagram account. However, this post seems to be special and tops it all, as the caption read:

“I guess we can call this peak week?? I’m so proud of this lady right here, pregnancy can be a lot of things and different for everyone, but you handled it like champ embracing the beauty of change with a smile on your face.”

While Bumstead’s “peak week” may refer to several things, the post’s endearing tone is what draws attention. As the couple prepares to welcome their kid into the world, the many monochrome photographs emphasize the closeness of their love.

This post does a good job of expressing his feelings for his fiancee. The touching note further read:

“I can’t wait to love the sh*t out of all 3 of my ladies (can’t leave out Pudson)”

The Instagram post went viral in no time. Many followers of the bodybuilder stormed into the comment section, along with a few renowned names in the community. Internet personality Noel Deyzel left a comment saying, “So happy for you man.”

Cbum’s coach Hany Rambod also replied to the heartwarming note of the five-time Mr. Olympia, saying, “Did someone say peak week? I’ll bring the potatoes! We can’t wait to meet Baby Bum! Love you guys!”

Granny Guns couldn’t handle her happiness, replying to the IG post, “CONGRATULATIONS CHRIS! I hope this brings you both all the happiness in the world.”

Internet personality Johny Münster left a sarcastic comment saying, “Dont let her drink to much protein! Our future kids should still have a chance against your little CBum!”

Seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath is also thrilled for the couple, saying, “Exciting times for you two!” Fiancee Courtney King also left a reply to the IG post, as she said, “We love you SOOO much!!!!”

Chris Bumstead bonding with Ryan J. Terry

At the most recent Gymshark event in Miami, Chris Bumstead and Ryan J. Terry were there. They quickly grew close during this meeting, where they also met many admirers. Even though they’ve known each other for quite some time, their bond grew even stronger.

Following the event, Bumstead and Terry went to the Elev8tion Fitness Centre to shoot some exercises. As Cbum is set to become a father, the exercise session is filled with jokes and banter. Since Terry is a parent as well, he could relate to all of the jokes that they shared.