mobile app bar

Mr. Olympia Champions Chris Bumstead and Ryan J. Terry Join Forces for an Intense Shoulder Workout

Radha Iyer
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mr. Olympia Champions Chris Bumstead and Ryan J. Terry Join Forces for an Intense Shoulder Workout

Credits: Chris Bumstead’s official Instagram account

Both Chris Bumstead and Ryan J. Terry have excelled in their respective categories at Mr. Olympia and have shared some fun moments off-stage. They recently collaborated after a fitness event in Miami, sweating it out at a gym and talking about being dads. In a recent Instagram post, Terry grew nostalgic about their meet and penned a heartfelt note for Bumstead about it.

Bumstead and Terry attended the Gymshark event in Miami and met various fitness icons and fans. After a successful outing, they visited the Elev8tion Fitness Centre to film a fun workout session. They bonded immediately, and the British bodybuilder reflected on the memories he made with his long-time friend.

The fitness stars have known each other since the Canadian bodybuilder’s first Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title. They have been inseparable since then, bantering their way into the following years. To Terry’s delight, nothing much has changed despite all the years passing and both bagging the Olympia trophies.

They filmed a shoulder workout and performed some popular exercises while keeping up with jokes and banter. They began their training with some dumbbell lateral raises followed by taking turns on the shoulder press machine. The duo then moved on to the rear delt fly machine before wrapping up with a few sets of front dumbbell raises. Their session was full of laughter as Terry recalled fooling around.

View on Website

“I was even impressed with his dad banter that was creeping in throughout the session. Still away to go on that front but it’s well on its way..”

Bumstead is on his way to becoming a father. He had previously revealed, along with his partner Courtney King, that they were going to have a baby girl. And while the bodybuilder was stoked, he called out Terry jokingly for the slander.

“Hey I’m still a soon to be dad, I got some time to improve. Lmao appreciate you brother”

Their camaraderie had made fans happy. Many were even excited to see Bumstead become a father like Terry while also powering through Mr. Olympia. Their friendship is a testament to sportsmanship, and Bumstead’s account of their workout session proved how close-knit they were.

Chris Bumstead expressed his gratitude for Ryan Terry

In an older Instagram post about the same event and session, Chris Bumstead had an earnest message for his British counterpart. He believed Terry was the perfect man to collaborate with for the shoulder workout, not only because of his strength and capability but also because of how similar they were in personality.

Bumstead revealed how he was glad to call him a friend, expressing his gratitude towards him. Since the duo shared a healthy relationship, they had a fun workout together. In the end, Bumstead also joked about how he was thankful for the tips to be a great dad that Terry seemed to have flooded him with.

Post Edited By:Brandon Gabriel Isaacs

About the author

Radha Iyer

Radha Iyer

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Radha Iyer is a US Sports writer at The SportsRush. With a Master's degree in Media and Communication, and a background in content creation and production, sports journalism has been a part and parcel of her demonstrated history in the said field. Olympic sports hold a special place in her heart, and she is particularly interested in sports like track and field, gymnastics, and swimming. She also draws inspiration from legendary athletes like Michael Phelps, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles, and many more.

Read more from Radha Iyer

Share this article

Don’t miss these